While North Greene’s Jason Britton and Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey were not named Mr. and Miss Basketball on Monday night, just being among the top 36 players in the state recognized at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center in Murfreesboro was a huge honor.
“It just feels great, all my hard work paying off,” Britton said. “I work hard every day. And to be recognized as one of the top players in the state just feels amazing.”
Said Bailey, “My career would not be what it has been without the people I’ve played with. ... Just being able to be recognized as one of the top 36 players in Tennessee is such an honor. I feel like every little girl who plays basketball is like, ‘I want to be Miss Basketball.’ That was my goal coming in as a freshman, and it’s awesome to know I was able to get here.”
North Greene’s boys went 19-15 and missed the Class A state tournament for the first time in three years, but Britton put together one of the best individual seasons in Greene County basketball history.
The junior guard averaged 28.5 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals per game. He shot 58 percent from the floor, 40 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.
Britton also became North Greene’s all-time leading scorer this season, surpassing Chuck Johnson, a 1992 grad who held the mark for 31 years.
Following the Mr. Basketball announcement, North Greene coach Sam Tarlton tweeted that Britton told him he’s winning Mr. Basketball and a state championship next season.
“I’m going to try to get all our players in the gym with me as much as I go,” Britton said. “I want to get them to work as hard as possible to give us the best chance of getting back to state.”
Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., of Middleton was named Class A Mr. Basketball. Cadon Buckles of Hampton was the other finalist.
Bailey and the Lady Devils continued to elevate Greeneville’s girls basketball program this season, posting a 27-9 record and reaching the Class 3A state tournament for the second straight year.
The Lady Devils lost in the quarterfinals to eventual state runner-up Livingston Academy.
Bailey, a senior guard/forward, averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. She shot 44 percent from the floor, 36 percent from 3-point range and 74 percent from the free throw line.
Bailey will continue her career at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. She will leave Greeneville second on the girls basketball all-time scoring list with 2,232 points behind Sydni Lollar’s 2,594.
“I know it has usually been my name at the top of the scoring list most nights. But without everybody else’s help, I would not have been able to do what I’ve done for four years at Greeneville,” Bailey said. “... Coach (Annette) Watts and the coaching staff have meant everything to me. Without coach Watts, I would not be where I am. She has done so much for me in my recruitment process. There have been many nights when she has been up later than me, e-mailing coaches, watching film, trying to get my film out there. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”
Ti’Mia Lawson, who helped Jackson South Side to the Class 3A state title, was named Miss Basketball. Abigail Johnson of Upperman was the other finalist.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the Mr. and Miss Basketball winners based on performance during the regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. Coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This was the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players.
2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS Division II-A Miss Basketball
Angelica Velez, The Webb School
Division II-2A Miss Basketball
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Class A Miss Basketball
Blair Baugus, Wayne County
Class 2A Miss Basketball
Jada Harrison, Westview
Class 3A Miss Basketball
Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side
Class 4A Miss Basketball
Avery Treadwell, Bearden
2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS Division II-A Mr. Basketball
Isaiah West, Goodpasture
Division II-2A Mr. Basketball
Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville
Class A Mr. Basketball
Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton
Class 2A Mr. Basketball
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville
Class 3A Mr. Basketball
Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Mr. Basketball
Jarred Hall, Lebanon