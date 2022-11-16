Sam English and Luca May set the tone, even if it took a while for North Greene to seize control.
But once the Huskies did, they pulled away almost as quickly as May’s alley-oop dunk to open the game.
North Greene began to click midway through the second quarter before defeating Cedar View Christian 62-26 in Tuesday’s season opener at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
All the Huskies had to do was answer an 8-0 run with one of their own. After Bennett McLain’s layup made it 14-13, North Greene (1-1) never trailed again. Layups by May, Jason Britton and McLain capped the run.
The Seahawks never got closer than 20-17, after which Britton responded with eight straight points. After hitting back-to-back 3s, Britton stole the ball for another quick layup. He then hit from deep again, before scoring off Lawson Davenport’s steal to make it 33-17 at the half.
The 21-0 run eventually gave North Greene a 44-17 lead in the third quarter.
Britton led the Huskies with 27 points. May finished with 11, while English and McLain added 10 apiece.
Judson Rose, who scored 13 points, and Josh McConnell both hit two 3-pointers for Cedar View. Rose’s layup gave the Seahawks their only lead at 13-12 early in the second quarter.
CV 10 7 7 2 — 26
NG 12 21 11 18 — 62
CV (26): Judson Rose 13, Josh McConnell 8, Jeremiah Walker 4, Xander Manning 1.
NG (60): Jason Britton 27, Luca May 11, Sam English 10, Bennett McLain 10, Tim Humburger 2, Yeshua Vaught 2.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 3, Sam English 2, Josh McConnell 2, Judson Rose 2, Luca May.
GRAINGER 55 NORTH GREENE 53
Two games into his junior year, Jason Britton is already averaging 30 points a game.
Not surprisingly, he led North Greene in scoring in Tuesday’s nightcap against Grainger. But mistakes and inexperience left the Huskies with a learning experience, as the Grizzlies rallied for the win.
And while Britton’s 33-point effort was a welcome sight, the Huskies didn’t get field goals from anyone else during the fourth quarter. Britton, who hit five 3-pointers, made four shots from the paint during the fourth quarter and scored 10 of the Huskies’ 11 points in the frame.
“Not worried about Jason; he’s going to be one of the best players in East Tennessee,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We’ve got a bunch of sophomores playing that haven’t played a lot of minutes. We have a couple of guys coming in from overseas that are kind of getting used to the ebbs and flows of the game … I’m excited about some things I saw, but we’ve got to execute a little better.”
Britton’s first layup of the fourth quarter put North Greene ahead 44-36. After Brady Smith’s pull-up jumper tied the game, Britton converted a fast-break layup for a 49-47 Huskies lead.
But it didn’t last. Just 21 seconds after Britton banked in a jumper for a 51-50 lead, Drew Branson hit his third triple to put Grainger up 53-51 with 2:11 left.
Smith’s 10-foot jumper with six seconds remaining ultimately lifted Grainger to victory.
He finished with 12 points, while Branson had a team-high 19.
Bennett McLain had 11 points for North Greene, nine in the second quarter to help build a 29-26 halftime lead.
“I thought Bennett stepped up and took on the challenge of guarding their best player,” Tarlton said. “We lost him a few times late, but Bennett’s just going to progress.”
G 11 15 10 19 — 55
NG 8 21 13 11 — 53
G (55): Drew Branson 19, Brady Smith 12, Brizen Solomon 7, Kade Williams 5, Logan Johnson 4, Carter Williams 4, Ryland Burchett 2, Jaxon Maxey 1, Brody Wells 1.
NG (53): Jason Britton 33, Bennett McLain 11, Luca May 7, Dennis Malone 2.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 5, Drew Branson 3, Kade Williams.