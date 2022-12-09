COSBY — Something rare happened Thursday night – Jason Britton didn’t hit from 3-point range.
Not that it mattered, especially when he made six baskets in the first quarter alone. Britton’s 28-point effort helped ignite North Greene’s 67-41 victory at Cosby on Thursday night.
Britton made nine field goals in his 18-point first half before adding three more and going 4-of-5 at the foul line in the third quarter.
Dennis Malone hit from 3-point range twice for the Huskies (7-3). He and Bennett McLain both scored 11 points to help North Greene stay comfortably ahead.
Sam English made a triple in the second quarter to cap his seven-point first half before finishing with nine points.
Cosby (2-4) got nine points from Shayden O’Dell in the second quarter to stay within 37-23 at the half, but North Greene dominated the third quarter.
Jayston Fine led Cosby with 12 points, nine in the second half.
NORTH GREENE 67 COSBY 41
NG 16 21 20 10 — 67
C 8 15 8 10 — 41
NG (67): Jason Britton 28, Dennis Malone 11, Bennett McLain 11, Sam English 9, Luca May 4, Tyler Britton 2 Lawson Davenport 2.
C (41): Jayston Fine 12, Shayden O’Dell 9, Slate Shropshire 7, Devonte Wigfall 4, Paxton Coggins 3, Trevor Larue 2, Iverson Poe 2, Peyton Raines 2.
3-pointers: NG 4 (Malone 2, English, McLain); C 2 (Coggins, Fine).
GIRLS COSBY 64 NORTH GREENE 61, 2 OT
Question North Greene’s depth all you want, but the Lady Huskies’ determination certainly hasn’t been in doubt.
A fourth-quarter rally forced overtime, before Cosby eventually won in the second extra period.
Haley Bailey made four baskets, including an and-one during the fourth quarter, to help the Lady Huskies (3-7) erase a deficit that had been 24-12 at the half and 34-26 after three quarters. Sonya Wagner, who buried her first 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, added another in overtime to keep North Greene’s hopes alive.
Wagner led North Greene with 26 points. Bailey added 18, and Cambell Gaby had 13.
With the return of senior point guard Zoe Sanders, the Lady Huskies’ roster now features eight players while post Hannah Miller recovers from an injury.
Shylee Shelton fired in a game-high 31 points for the Lady Eagles (3-3), including 11 of Cosby’s 13 points in the first quarter. She went 7-of-8 at the foul line and made two 3-pointers after regulation time.
Ali Smith and Kinley Coggins joined her in double figures with 12 and 10 points respectively.
COSBY 64 NORTH GREENE 61
NG 3 9 14 17 14 4 — 61
C 13 11 10 9 14 7 — 64
NG (61): Sonya Wagner 26, Haley Bailey 18, Cambell Gaby 13, Ella Head 2, Zoe Sanders 2.
C (64): Shylee Shelton 31, Ali Smith 12, Kinley Coggins 10, Katie Myers 4, Madylyn Bible 2, Ariel Ottinger 2, Alexis McGaha 2, Maddy Miller 1.
3-pointers: NG 2 (Wagner 2); C 5 (Shelton 3, Coggins, Smith).
UP NEXT
North Greene will host Chuckey-Doak on Saturday.