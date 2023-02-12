BLUFF CITY — Jason Britton closed the regular season with another memorable night.
With his help, North Greene will enter the District 1-A tournament on a high note after Saturday’s 72-69 win at Sullivan East.
Britton knocked down eight 3-pointers and led the Huskies (18-12) with 40 points.
North Greene led 17-12 after one quarter and 28-23 at the half, before taking a 57-45 lead to the fourth.
Class 3A Sullivan East finished the regular season 13-15 overall.
LADY HUSKIES DROP THRILLER
Sullivan East earned its third straight win at North Greene’s expense Saturday, taking a 43-42 decision in both teams’ regulars season finale.
The Lady Huskies (16-15) blanked the hosts in the second quarter, turning a 20-12 deficit into a 27-20 halftime lead and holding a 37-34 edge entering the fourth.
Sonya Wagner hit two early 3-pointers and led the Lady Huskies with 12 points. Haley Bailey scored eight, Cambell Gaby hit a late triple to end with seven points, Grace Buchanan hit two 3s to match Hannah Miller’s six-point effort, Ella Head scored two and Mercy Buchanan had one.
Gaby’s 3 tied the game 42-42 with time running out. But according to coach James Buchanan, the clock stopped for some reason. Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare then drew a foul and made the winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left.
Hare led the Lady Patriots (11-20) with 19 points, going 11-of-13 at the foul line.
UP NEXT
North Greene travels to West Ridge for the District 1-A tournament. The No. 3 seed Lady Huskies face No. 2 Cloudland at 8 p.m. Tuesday, before the No. 2 Huskies face University High at 8 p.m. Friday.