South Greene had to overcome North Greene’s all-time leading scorer to collect another win.
Junior guard Jason Britton became the Huskies’ career scoring leader with his effort on Saturday, but North Greene came up just short against the host Rebels 61-58.
South Greene (17-10), which clinched the No. 1 seed for the District 1-2A tournament with Friday’s win over Chuckey-Doak, has now won four straight games.
Leading 11-8 after one quarter and 27-21 at the half, the Rebels took a 43-35 lead to the fourth before the Huskies (16-11) began to rally. North Greene got within 60-58 with 1:07 on the clock but couldn’t score again.
Hayden Birdwell fired in 21 points, and Andrew Thornburg scored 12 to lead the Rebels.
Britton, who beat the buzzer in the Huskies’ 60-59 win over South Greene on Dec. 2, dropped a game-high 26 points Saturday.
In the process, he broke the career scoring mark of Chuck Johnson, a record which had stood since 1992. Britton now has 1,673 points in his three years at North Greene.
LADY REBELS HOLD ON
North Greene against reminded its county rival no lead is safe.
South Greene stormed ahead early and withstood a furious rally in the second half, holding off the Lady Huskies 59-56 on Rebel Hill.
Jordyn Roderick led the Lady Rebels (19-6), winners of 10 straight, with 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. She drained her second 3-pointer during her 11-point fourth quarter.
Ryleigh Gregg hit from 3 twice in the third quarter before finishing with 12 points. Hailey Brooks added 10, six coming in the first quarter, along with six boards and five assists.
Leading 21-8 after one quarter, the Lady Rebels took a 32-18 lead to the locker room before North Greene (15-13) pulled within 44-38 entering the fourth.
Sonya Wagner scored 23 points with Haley Bailey adding 14 for the Lady Huskies, who entered on a six-game winning streak.
Wagner and Grace Buchanan, who scored nine points, both hit from 3-point range three times. Hannah Miller added six points, and Cambell Gaby four.
Madison Hensley scored six, Haley Susong four and Ari Hoese three to round out South Greene’s scoring.
UP NEXT
South Greene hosts Unaka on Tuesday, while North Greene visits district rival Hampton.