BAILEYTON — The last play didn’t quite go to plan, except for one critical aspect.
Jason Britton got the ball with his team down one and time running out. The end result worked to near perfection. Britton drove toward the basket and banked in a floater with 1.9 seconds on the clock, finishing North Greene’s remarkable 60-59 comeback win over South Greene at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
“The play broke up and I went and got the ball and I knew I had to make a play,” Britton said. “That’s a county rival. Always feels good to beat them.”
Especially after the Huskies’ two-point loss to South Greene (2-5) during the Hardee’s Classic earlier this year.
Britton went scoreless in the third quarter but immediately made up for it with a 14-point fourth, finishing with a game-high 28 points. His second 3-pointer of the final quarter helped trim a 45-30 deficit to 58-56 with 55 seconds left.
Dennis Malone’s pull-up jumper made it 59-58 with 18 seconds left before Sam English stole the ball to give North Greene (6-3) one more chance.
“The best player around here just gets the ball and says get out of the way,” Huskies coach Sam Tarlton said.
English hit double figures himself with 13 points, including three layups in the fourth quarter to jumpstart North Greene’s comeback.
The Huskies, who scored just two points in the third quarter, owned the final period 30-14.
“We got down 15 so we had to go run and jump press, and I think that sped the game up,” Tarlton said. “We knew coming in to beat a Terry Hoese team you’ve got to be tough and rebound, and we just don’t do any of that enough. We showed flashes of it which was the great thing. But we’re not going to be what we can be until we can do that for four quarters.”
Hunter Toth scored 18 points to lead the Rebels, going 7-of-8 at the foul line. But after a Rebel 3-pointer, the tide began to shift following a technical foul against South Greene.
T.J. Buckner, Andrew Thornburg and Hayden Birdwell scored 11 points apiece. Thornburg’s steal and layup put the Rebels ahead 35-28 at the half.
Buckner, who put back his own miss to give South Greene its 45-30 lead, caught a long inbounds pass following Britton’s eventual game winner. But North Greene denied the Rebels a good look as time expired.
SG 10 25 10 14 — 59
NG 12 16 2 30 — 60
SG (59): Hunter Toth 18, Hayden Birdwell 11, T.J. Buckner 11, Andrew Thornburg 11, Conner Marshall 8.
NG (60): Jason Britton 28, Sam English 13, Dennis Malone 6, Lance Carrico 5, Bennett McLain 4, Luca May 2, Yeshua Vaught 2.
3-pointers: NG 4 (Britton 2, Carrico, English); SG 2 (Thornburg, Toth).
GIRLS SOUTH GREENE 71 NORTH GREENE 50
BAILEYTON — Stephen Gregg would rather not depend on the 3-pointer.
Luckily, Madison Hensley provided much more than that. She hit from deep four times, but more importantly attacked the basket late in the game. And the Lady Rebels finally distanced themselves from North Greene at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
After making her third and fourth 3-pointer during the third quarter, Hensley set the tone for the fourth. She cut to the basket in the closing seconds for a 50-44 South Greene lead, the start of a 7-0 run which ended with Ryleigh Gregg’s 3-pointer.
Hensley finished with a game-high 27 points, making two layups and a pull-up jumper along with three foul shots in the final quarter.
“We bragged on Madison,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We needed more of that in the first half, people cutting the lane and going one-on-one to the bucket.”
The Lady Rebels (6-2) did make 9-of-19 from behind the 3-point line. Emma Cutshall’s second triple and Hensley’s layup ended a 10-0 run to make it 65-46.
“I didn’t want to live and die by (the 3),” Gregg said. “I saw opportunities to drive and attack. We got a few cutters to the bucket, and Madison took over. We’ve got multiple players who can score each night. Tonight she stepped up.”
Jordyn Roderick fired in 19 points and Cutshall had 10 for South Greene.
The Lady Rebels led by nine in the first quarter but couldn’t pull away due to foul trouble. Roderick converted a turnover into a basket for a 33-26 lead, but North Greene (3-6) pulled within 35-31 at the half.
“Just a weird game,” Gregg said. “(North Greene) was down two starters, and we kind of had three sitting on the bench (in foul trouble).”
Cutshall left the game with an injury in the final minute. Gregg indicated he didn’t know the extent.
North Greene, playing with just seven varsity players, got 21 points from Sonya Wagner. Haley Bailey added 14 and Mercy Buchanan had 10.
Wagner made five field goals, including her first of three triples, in her 11-point first quarter.
Bailey’s and-one gave her seven points in the second quarter, where Buchanan buried two 3-pointers. But after staying within four points late in the third quarter, North Greene managed just six points in the fourth.
SG 20 15 15 21 — 71
NG 13 18 13 6 — 50
SG (71): Madison Hensley 27, Jordyn Roderick 19, Emma Cutshall 10, Hailey Brooks 6, Ari Hoese 4, Ryleigh Gregg 3, Haley Susong 2.
NG (50): Sonya Wagner 21, Haley Bailey 14, Mercy Buchanan 10, Cambell Gaby 23, Ella Head 2.
3-pointers: SG 9 (Hensley 4, Cutshall 2, Brooks, Gregg, Roderick); NG 5 (Wagner 3, Buchanan 2).
UP NEXT
Both teams return to action Tuesday. South Greene hosts Grainger, while North Greene visits district rival University High.