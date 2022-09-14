MOSHEIM — It just got to the point on Tuesday night where the West Greene Lady Buffaloes volleyball team refused to lose.
After dropping the first set to Chuckey-Doak and trailing by as many as six points twice in the second set, West Greene rallied for an 18-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 District 2-2A win.
West Greene’s victory was especially satisfying after the Lady Buffs dropped a non-district match to South Greene on Monday.
“The girls have definitely put up a lot of fight this whole season,” said West Greene coach Raven Borie, whose Lady Buffs improve to 8-8 overall and 3-3 in district play. “For some reason, we tend to be a little slow getting started. They like to play from behind, or play late in the match. But I’m proud of them for putting up a fight.”
No Lady Buff had more determination than sophomore Morgan Brown, who served six aces, put down three kills and had 15 digs.
“I didn’t want to lose,” Brown said. “We had a tough match (against South Greene) on Monday, but I knew we could do it tonight. We just came together and finished strong.”
Chuckey-Doak jumped to a 7-1 lead in the second set via a kill each from Addy Pruitt and Hayleigh Hensley and five West Greene miscues.
After an ace from Heidi Buch gave Chuckey-Doak its second six-point lead of the set at 11-5, West Greene began chipping away.
A kill by Macy Ricker capped a 5-0 spurt that pulled the Lady Buffs within 11-10.
West Greene took its first lead of the set with a 4-0 run highlighted by a kill from Ricker and capped by a Chuckey-Doak error on a serve from Brown that made it 16-14.
With the match tied 23-23, West Greene’s Silvia Lunardon put down a kill and Chuckey-Doak was called for a net violation that gave the Lady Buffs the 25-23 win.
Brown dominated the third set, serving nine straight points — including four aces — to give West Greene a 12-2 lead. Chuckey-Doak got no closer than five points the rest of the way, and Brown ended the Lady Buffs’ 25-16 win with another ace.
“It’s more like a float serve,” Brown said. “You can’t snap your wrist or anything and you put a little speed on it. It’s a little bit like a knuckle ball. It doesn’t spin, it just kind of floats and then drops.”
Brown said she could feel momentum swinging in West Greene’s direction with each of her serves.
“My teammates were cheering me on,” she said. “When they’re all hyped, that’s when I get more hyped.”
Borie says Brown is playing beyond her age.
“Morgan is definitely a huge asset to our team, especially being just a sophomore,” she said. “She shows a lot of leadership skills. She sees the court, picks up the ball. When the ball goes to her, I’m confident she’s going to do something with it.”
West Greene led throughout the fourth set. A 5-0 spurt highlighted by an ace from Maddie Bryant and two kills from Lunardon pushed the Lady Buffs to an 18-10 lead.
Chuckey-Doak cut the lead to five twice, but West Greene got a booming kill from Kinsley Ellenburg and an ace from Brown to close the 25-17 win.
Ricker finished with nine kills for West Greene. Ellenburg had six kills and three blocks; Madi Brown had three aces and 22 digs; Bryant had two aces and 13 assists; and Chloe Brown had 10 assists.
Chuckey-Doak (10-8, 3-4) got seven kills and a block from Bailey Fair. Buch notched three kills, four aces and six digs, and Faith Yokely posted seven kills and four blocks.
West Greene plays at Cherokee on Thursday, while Chuckey-Doak hosts Greeneville.