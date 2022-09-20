SEVIERVILLE — This wasn’t Alex Broyles’ first rodeo at Sevierville Golf Club.
Another effort like Monday in the upcoming region tournament and it won’t be his last rodeo either.
Broyles shot 4-under par and earned co-medalist honors, helping the Greeneville boys golf team win their fourth straight district championship. With 305 strokes, the Greene Devils edged runner-up Cherokee (311) to win the District 2-2A crown.
The Tennessee Tech commit made over par only twice in 18 holes. But sinking a 15-foot putt to make eagle on Hole No. 3 had already set the tone for Broyles.
“Those first five holes are not easy, so that eagle really helped,” Broyles said. “I played the par-5s really well, except 7. I three-putted that one.”
But even then, Broyles made par on the hole. He made birdie four times on the back nine, including two in his last three holes. Having already played in the Class 2A state tournament at Sevierville Golf Club last season, Broyles had grown familiar with his surroundings.
“That definitely helped out a lot … it’s not an easy course,” Broyles said.
Cocke County’s Kaden Shropshire, who also shot 68, won the individual district title on a playoff.
Greeneville junior Gavin Sells shot even-par 72, making birdie twice on the front and two more on the back.
“Gavin’s been consistently within a few strokes of par all year,” Greeneville coach Nathan Hale said. “He actually led the team last week in the conference tournament.”
Dougie Fezell, the Devils’ No. 1, shot 2-over with his 74. He birdied two par-5s on the front nine. And after making back-to-back birdies on Holes 7 and 8, Fezell birdied the par-4 13th hole to briefly go 1-under.
Hale gave perhaps his highest praise to Greeneville’s No. 5 golfer, Caden Baugh. The freshmen, who just recently joined the team, made a world of difference with his score of 91.
“Last week was the first time he’s ever walked 18 holes in his life,” Hale said. “And today was the second time. Shooting 91 on this course is pretty good.”
After a three-way playoff, Cocke County qualified as a team with 332 by defeating Morristown West and Morristown East.
MoEast’s Parker Spoone (77) and Hunter Worth (78), MoWest’s Greyson Smith (79) and Todd Greene (79) and Sevier County’s Riley Fowler (80) will play individually in regionals.
CARTER QUALIFIES
On the girls side, Lindy Carter punched her ticket to the Region 1-2A tournament as well. Talk about the perfect time for her career best 18-hole score.
The Greeneville senior, playing just her second year of high school golf, shot 90 and tied for the sixth-best score. The top four scorers had played on qualifying teams.
“I know at one point today, through five holes she was 1-under,” Hale said. “Prior to last year, she’d never played a round of competitive golf. She came out and joined the team last year, just improved and improved.”
Cora Broyles shot 116 to round out Greeneville’s fifth-place team score of 206.
Sevier County won the district championship with 158 strokes, led by medalist Joslin Nave (73). Jefferson County (182) and Morristown East (190) placed second and third to qualify.
Morristown West’s Jamie Shepard (88) and Cherokee’s Lilli Barker (94), along with Seymour’s Josie Herndon (101) and Ava West (101) qualified individually alongside Carter.
UP NEXT
Greeneville’s boys and Carter will play in the Region 1-2A tournament Monday morning at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Course.