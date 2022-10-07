SEVIERVILLE — Alex Broyles might not have topped his score from last year, but he did improve in the standings.
The Greeneville High School senior shot 2-over-par 74 in his last high school round on Friday. With a two-day total of 150 (76-74), Broyles finished tied for 17th in the TSSAA Class 2A state championships at Sevierville Golf Club.
“It was definitely something I enjoyed and glad I got do it for two years,” Broyles said of his state tournament experience. “Just had two bad holes in the tournament that cost me.”
He avoided another costly quadruple bogey and turned at 2-over, though he made double bogey once on the back nine. But three birdies in a seven-hole stretch brought his score back down to 2-over. Broyles made birdie on Holes 10, 12 and 17 — a par-5, par-4 and par-3 respectively.
Broyles, who’s committed to Tennessee Tech golf, shot 149 last season but finished tied for 26th in the standings.
“There’s a lot of good kids playing here, and it feels about the same as (Sneds Tour) summer tournaments I played in,” Broyles said. “I enjoyed just seeing all my buddies that I play with in those tournaments who are always here (at state).”
Dickson County’s Bo Kerr, who shot an identical 76-74 two-day score, equaled Broyles.
Kerr's teammate Jackson Herrington shot a two-day total of 6-under-par 138 (67-71) to win the individual state championship. Greenbrier’s Tyler Williams placed second at 2-under. Collierville won the team state title with a two-day total of 583, defeating runner-up Page by four strokes.