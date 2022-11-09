Alex Broyles had played just about every other sport while in elementary school.
But in middle school, he suddenly began to take golf seriously. So serious, that he excelled in high school and will now join a Division I NCAA golf program.
On Wednesday, Broyles signed his National Letter of Intent at Greeneville High School to continue his education and golf career at Tennessee Tech.
“It’s always been my dream ever since I started playing,” Broyles said. “Signing that paper today, it’s a huge weight off my shoulders.”
While he played a variety of sports from an early age, Broyles suddenly took a liking to golf in sixth grade.
Whereas other sports began to take a toll on Broyles, golf gave him a more long-term option.
“I really got burned out on the other sports I was playing,” he said. “I really thought golf could take me the furthest if I really grind.”
Indeed he has.
Crediting instructor Sasha Catron for helping develop his golf game, Broyles became the first Greeneville male golfer in nearly a decade to reach back-to-back state tournaments. He shot a two-day total of 150 his senior year (76-74) to finish tied for 17th at the TSSAA state championships.
That came just two weeks after he’d shot 4-under-par 68 to earn co-medalist honors at the district tournament. He tied for first place the following week at regionals too before returning to Sevierville Golf Club for state.
After exchanging emails with coach Polk Brown and touring the Cookeville campus, Broyles announced his verbal commitment to TTU in August. And after signing with the Golden Eagles, Broyles is believed to be Greeneville’s first Division I golf signee since the early 1990s.
“It was an accomplishment, and hopefully someone else behind me (at Greeneville) will do it too,” Broyles said. “My mental toughness and strong will are definitely my strengths. I just definite need to make sure I’m good under pressure, make sure my game is up to par (at the college level).”
While he’s undecided on his career path, Broyles plans to study business at Tennessee Tech.