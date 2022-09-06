JOHNSON CITY — It’s a new week and a new ranking for the ETSU football team.
Following their 44-7 season-opening win over Mars Hill on Thursday, the Buccaneers moved up to No. 9 in the latest Stats Perform Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday.
ETSU, who entered the season ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll, jumped two spots – marking the second straight season the Bucs have now been ranked inside the top 10.
The Bucs accumulated 815 total points in voting this week and sit ahead of Delaware (768 points) and are right behind Incarnate Word (899 points).
The Bucs remained the highest Southern Conference school ranked in the poll as Chattanooga moved to No. 11, Mercer stood pat at No. 23 and Samford – which defeated then-No. 8 Kennesaw State on Thursday – cracked the rankings at No. 25. Kennesaw State dropped to No. 19.
The top seven teams in the Stats Perform Top 25 Poll remained the same with North Dakota State staying at No. 1.
ETSU’s 44 points over Mars Hill marked the most points scored by a Buccaneer team in a season opener since defeating William & Mary 49-25 in 1987. The Bucs matched the 44-point outburst from their 44-17 win over Wingate in 1993.
ETSU will play its SoCon opener at The Citadel at 4 p.m. Saturday in Charleston, S.C.