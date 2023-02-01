ELIZABETHTON — Leyton Frye and the West Greene boys finally showed their superiority in the second half.
The Buffaloes will enter their final district game Friday night with some momentum after Tuesday’s 69-47 triumph at Happy Valley.
It wasn’t always pretty, especially when the Warriors rallied to tie the halftime score 28-28. The Buffaloes (13-16, 4-3 District 1-2A) took a 41-33 lead to the fourth quarter and steadily pulled away.
Frye made seven field goals with one 3-pointer in the second half to finish with 23 points.
Austin Wampler, who made two 3-pointers in the second quarter, converted a pair of and-ones in the fourth before ending with 16 points.
Ethan Turner scored nine points, Dawson Daniels and Conner Campbell both had six, Mason McCamey buried a 3-pointer to finish with five and Evan Dearinger had four points.
Dakota Grindstaff hit from 3-point range three times for Happy Valley (2-21, 0-7), finished with a team-high 11 points.
LADY BUFFS FALTER LATE
West Greene’s girls stayed within striking distance through the first three quarters but couldn’t keep up late, dropping a 59-43 decision at Happy Valley.
Trailing 29-23 at the half, West Greene remained close at 44-37 after three quarters.
But four baskets by Mailey Guy helped put the game out of reach. Guy and Cayden Anderson, who hit three times from 3-point range, both scored 19 points for the Lady Warriors (6-13, 3-4 District 1-2A). Kadie Bailey scored all 12 of her points on four 3-point baskets.
Taylor Lawson had 17 to lead the Lady Buffaloes (5-25, 1-6), 11 in the first half including her and-one in the second quarter.
Madi Brown hit two early 3-pointers and finished with eight points. Kinsley Ellenburg scored her six points in the first half, and Hailey Ripley scored hers on two third-quarter 3-pointers. Maddie Bryant added one triple, Laci Jordan had two and Breanna Ellis one.
UP NEXT
West Greene welcomes district foe Johnson County to Mosheim on Friday.