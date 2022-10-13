The chances at making program history just keep on coming for West Greene.
Not only can the Buffaloes (7-1, 2-0 Region 1-3A) secure their first home playoff game since 2017 with a win this week. But it would mark only the second time in program history that West Greene has won seven consecutive games. The only other time came in 1981, when the Buffaloes began 8-0 before finishing 9-2.
“It’s just the way the kids are playing,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “They’re playing hard whether it be on offense, defense or special teams. Everybody’s got a role, and they’re all trying to do their best.”
Two more wins, and West Greene will have won its first-ever conference championship. But rest assured, the Buffaloes aren’t looking that far ahead. Not with 10th-ranked Unicoi County (7-1, 1-1) coming to Jim Sauceman Field.
Speaking of school history, West Greene has defeated the Blue Devils twice at Erwin. But Unicoi County has never lost at Mosheim in seven previous meetings. Oh, and a win over the Devils just might propel West Greene into the Associated Press 3A Top 10. The Buffaloes received eight votes in the most recent poll.
“It’s a big game,” Verran said. “I’m glad we’ve gotten ourselves in this situation where we’re trying to move forward as a program. This is why you practice all winter and summer, trying to get yourself in these situations.”
BOOK OF NEHEMIAH
Unicoi County’s biggest weapon is no secret to East Tennessee. Senior running back Nehemiah Edwards has done the bulk of the damage offensively, including his school record seven-touchdown performance against Sullivan East on Sept. 23.
In last week’s 49-8 win at Cloudland, which West Greene defeated 42-0, Edwards ran for 193 yards and three scores on 17 carries. He ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns against Chuckey-Doak the week prior, but most of that came before halftime as the Blue Devils lost 34-20.
“Just his size and his speed, if he gets outside, he’s gone,” Verran said. “We have to account for him and try to keep him from making a big play on us.”
Edwards does have help in the backfield with senior Caleb Pelaez, who ran for 111 yards and a pair of scores on just two carries at Cloudland. Bransan Salts added a late touchdown. Jay Snyder returned a fumble 24 yards for Unicoi County’s other score.
Junior quarterback Ty Engle directs the offense, with seniors Lucas Slagle and Brayden Hendrickson being his primary targets.
Edwards is also one of the Blue Devils’ top tacklers from his linebacker position. Seniors Logan Groom and Blake Edney fill the gaps at inside linebacker in the Devils’ 4-4 base defense.
Much like the past two weeks, West Greene is preparing to face stunts from opposing linebackers. Jaden Gregg threw for 105 yards with a touchdown to Austin Franklin and a pick on 5-of-11 passing against Cherokee. Dawson Daniels completed his only pass for a 36-yard touchdown to Ethan Turner.
Both Hunter Gregg and Jaden Gregg scored on the ground last week.
“They’re maybe a little better in the secondary than Cherokee was,” Verran said. “We’ve got to run better routes and make sure we pass protect, give whoever’s at quarterback time to find an open receiver.”
The Buffaloes and Blue Devils kick off from Jim Sauceman Field Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Wyatt Moody
|69
|404
|4
|Jaden Gregg
|49
|374
|4
|Hunter Gregg
|55
|310
|4
|Ethan Turner
|23
|175
|4
|Dawson Daniels
|26
|132
|2
|Justin Cutshaw
|3
|62
|Edan Porter
|9
|41
|1
|Aiden Adams
|2
|34
|1
|Austin Wampler
|3
|18
|1
|Ean Kieffer
|3
|6
|Austin Franklin
|1
|4
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|Ayden Lamons
|1
|-3
|TEAM
|2
|-9
|TOTALS
|247
|1,548
|21
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jaden Gregg
|26
|49
|495
|9
|4
|Dawson Daniels
|9
|33
|148
|2
|2
|Mason McCamey
|8
|13
|109
|0
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|43
|96
|752
|11
|8
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|20
|365
|4
|Austin Wampler
|7
|198
|4
|Hunter Gregg
|5
|69
|1
|Austin Franklin
|3
|55
|1
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Baxley Britton
|2
|13
|1
|Dawson Daniels
|1
|10
|Wyatt Moody
|2
|9
|TOTALS
|43
|752
|11
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Ethan Turner
|10
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hunter Gregg
|6
|1
|1
|0
|39
|Austin Wampler
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|25
|0
|1
|28
|Jaden Gregg
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Wyatt Moody
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Dawson Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Aiden Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Austin Franklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edan Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Justin Cutshaw
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|35
|26
|3
|1
|245