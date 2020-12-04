The West Greene boys struggled to keep pace with a quick Volunteer squad in a 71-56 loss on Thursday night.
“First and foremost Volunteer has a good basketball team,” West Greene coach Jacob Deal said. “They have good guards that run the floor well, and their transition game is hard to stop. I thought we did better in the third quarter, but ultimately we got wore down.
"Most nights we are going to be at a disadvantage with size and numbers. We just have to dig down and play as tough as we can.”
West Greene stayed close the first half of the first quarter with Leyton Frye's transition layup bringing the Buffaloes within 8-7.
Six seconds later, Volunteer’s Bradin Minton was putting in a shot on the other end. That was the case for much of the night as the Falcons ran from rim to rim on offense and pressed the length of the floor on defense.
Over the final four minutes of the first quarter, Volunteer outscored West Greene 15-6 to take a 23-13 lead. Andrew Knittle led the way with five points in the run.
Early in the second quarter, West Greene closed the gap to 25-17 on a 3-pointer by Braylan Rader, but then the Falcons scored the next nine points with towering big man Eli Amyx laying in a pair of easy buckets.
Volunteer took its biggest lead of the first half, 37-19, when Garrison Barrett sank a triple at the 3:11 mark of the quarter.
The Buffaloes then went on a run and cut the lead to 39-28 on a finger roll by Rader with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
The half closed with Knittle sinking a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to put Volunteer up 42-28.
West Greene’s defense improved in the third quarter, but the Falcons still made it tough for the Buffaloes to get anything going on offense.
With 4:01 left in the third, Amyx banked in a short jumper to put the Falcons in front 49-31.
West Greene scored the final six points of the period, capped by Trevor Pruitt laying in two points to narrow the lead to 51-39.
Volunteer stretched its lead to 57-39 in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter on a driving layup by Knittle.
West Greene then got hot from behind the arc to close the game out with Allen Vaughn hitting three triples and Kaeden Williams knocking down one.
Frye led West Greene with 14 points while Vaughn finished with 12.
Knittle led the Falcons with 15 points, Amyx put in 12 and Minton scored 11.
West Greene will now turn its attention to beginning District 2-2A play with games against Chuckey-Doak and Claiborne next week.
“We have to get our legs back under us before next week, and then we need to get back to playing smart basketball,” Deal said. “We have played good competition to this point, and that was done on purpose to lead us into conference play.
"We just have to get back to the basics. We missed a lot of easy shots, missed a lot of free throws and we can’t do those things and win.”
The West Greene girls were not in action on Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 case within the program. The Lady Buffaloes will not take the court again until Dec. 21 at North Greene.
West Greene 13 15 11 17 — 56
Volunteer 23 19 9 20 — 71
West Greene: Frye 14, Vaughn 12, Turner 7, Pruitt 6, Rader 5, Cobble 5, Mcintyre 4, Williams 3.
Volunteer: Knittle 15, Amyx 12, Minton 11, Barrett 7, Bellamy 6, Smith 6, Berry 4, Christian 3, Lovelace 3, Miller 2, Short 2.