MOUNTAIN CITY — It only seemed appropriate for Wyatt Moody to recover the final onside kick.
He’d been carrying defenders for extra yardage most of the night anyway. Might as well finish the job.
West Greene overcame three turnovers and earned its first three-game winning streak of the Scotty Verran era Friday night, fighting past Johnson County 21-18.
Moody averaged 6.4 yards per carry, gaining 89 yards — mostly after contact — on 14 attempts with two short touchdowns.
“He’s super,” Verran said. “We had to give him some rest on defense, because he was running the ball so hard.”
Ethan Turner caught West Greene’s lone two pass completions for 69 yards from Dawson Daniels.
The Buffaloes (4-1, 2-0 Region 1-3A) trailed 6-0 after one quarter but needed just seven plays to answer, with Turner making the two most critical plays on the drive. On fourth-and-3, Turner took a direct snap 25 yards on a fake punt, before catching Daniels’ 25-yard pass to the 3-yard line.
And after Moody scored on the next play, Turner picked up a bobbled snap and rolled right, hitting Baxley Britton for the 2-point conversion and an 8-6 lead.
Turner’s 44-yard reception from Daniels set up Moody’s 1-yard touchdown, which put the Buffaloes ahead 14-12 late in the third quarter.
Jaden Gregg broke up a fourth-down pass with 3:16 remaining, and the Buffaloes needed just three plays to find the end zone. Daniels kept for a 15-yard touchdown with 2:13 remaining to make it a 21-12 game.
“It was very sloppy, but a win is a win,” Verran said. “Still making mental mistakes we’ve got to correct.”
Turner also led the Buffaloes in tackles with 11 total. He and Roger Marshall both had 3 stops for loss, with Marshall in on two sacks.
Johnson County (0-4, 0-2) managed just 101 yards rushing against the Buffalo defense, a lot of it on the Longhorns’ opening drive with Grinnan Walker taking snaps. He finished 4-of-10 for 47 yards while catching five passes for 122, while regular quarterback Connor Simcox went 10-of-25 for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
“The whole first half at Sullivan East, (Walker) played quarterback,” Verran said. “We were prepared for it.”
Walker’s 4-yard run gave the Longhorns an early 6-0 lead. And after a West Greene fumble, Walker caught Simcox’s 32-yard touchdown toss for a brief 12-8 lead. Simcox and Walker connected again for a 7-yard touchdown with 31 seconds to play, but Moody recovered the onside kick.
Jaden Gregg ran the ball four times for 49 yards, with Turner gaining 41. Hunter Gregg and Daniels both ran for 37.
UP NEXT
West Greene visits North Greene for a non-conference tilt on Friday.