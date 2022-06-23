MOSHEIM — Jaden Gregg proved his worth at quarterback in 2021.
But coach Scotty Verran believes Gregg can make an even bigger impact if he moves around West Greene’s offense.
The senior did take a few snaps in Thursday’s 7-on-7 against Unaka at Jim Sauceman Field. But don’t be surprised to see Gregg on the receiving end this fall.
He motioned out of the backfield and caught a pair of swing passes as well as a crossing pattern from junior Dawson Daniels, who took the vast majority of the first-string snaps.
“Jaden with his speed and size, he’d be a mismatch as a receiver, a running back, a slot, we can use him in many different areas,” Verran said. “It’s more of a two-quarterback system because Jaden still can do many things.”
So rest assured, it’s not a quarterback controversy. While Daniels is more of a pocket passer, the dual-threat Gregg will still take snaps in certain situations and packages. Having thrown for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns his junior year, Gregg hit 3-of-3 Thursday afternoon — two short routes to Austin Franklin before a deep sideline route to Ethan Turner.
Having caught 49 passes for 781 yards and 11 scores a year ago, Turner will surely be a focal point for opposing defenses. With Turner subject to double teams, shifting Gregg from quarterback to the backfield or receiver gives the Buffaloes another reliable option.
“If someone’s going to try and double cover Ethan, then we’re going to have to have someone else fill those gaps, and Jaden is the type of person who can do that,” Verran said.
Turner did catch five passes Thursday, four from Daniels including a crossing pattern for a 30-yard gain. Daniels then hit junior Baxley Britton on a post route for the touchdown.
After throwing for 161 yards and three touchdowns from his backup role a year ago, Daniels went 12-of-20 against Unaka with a touchdown and an interception.
Having moved from linebacker into West Greene’s secondary, Daniels also intercepted a deep ball just before his touchdown drive.
“He’s adjusting to it,” Verran said. “He made a good break on the ball there.”
Hunter Gregg, who had 520 kickoff return yards despite an injury-plagued 2021 season, and Franklin caught three passes each.
Franklin also played quarterback for West Greene’s second unit, firing a 40-yard touchdown to Evan Dearinger.
Ian Kieffer intercepted a pass by Unaka’s second string.