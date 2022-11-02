MOSHEIM — Scotty Verran doesn’t insist on living in the past, but he showed his West Greene players plenty of film from the Buffaloes’ Week 11 loss.
”We had two mistakes in the first half,” Verran said. “We take those two away, we’d be up 14-13 at halftime.”
Those mistakes were an interception, the result of a misread, and giving up a fourth-down touchdown as the first half expired. According to Verran, West Greene defenders were eyeing the quarterback instead of Chuckey-Doak’s receivers, resulting in a 26-13 halftime deficit.
Verran’s message was simple — West Greene can’t repeat the mistakes they made if they want to make more school history. The Buffaloes (8-2) welcome Pigeon Forge (5-5) for the first round of the TSSAA Class 3A playoffs Friday night at Jim Sauceman Field.
A win would give the Buffaloes their first-ever playoff win at Mosheim, having lost to Austin-East in both 2010 and 2011 before falling to Kingston in 2017. West Greene’s lone playoff win came in 2012, a 17-12 triumph at Cumberland Gap which avenged a regular season defeat.
The 2022 Buffaloes will be looking to avenge a defeat themselves, following last year’s 21-20 first round heartbreaker at Pigeon Forge.
“It’s always great to have your home crowd behind you,” Verran said. “We’ve not lost here this year. Hopefully with that 12th man behind us, it helps tremendously with the kids and playing. I think it might be one of the things that gets us over the top Friday night.”
Only twice has West Greene finished a season undefeated at home — going 5-0 on The Range (8-2 overall) in 1977 before a 4-0 home record (6-5 overall) in 2014.
SIMILAR SPOT
Led by veteran coach Scott Meadows in his second stint at Pigeon Forge, the Tigers themselves are coming off a loss to their rival. Pigeon Forge dropped a 21-20 decision on senior night to Gatlinburg-Pittman, giving the Highlanders Region 2-3A’s No. 2 seed.
The Tigers had won four straight prior to that. Far as common opponents go, Pigeon Forge defeated Union County 54-0 and later won at Northview Academy 21-20.
Known simply as “Smoke and Mirrors,” Meadows’ wing-T offense has given opponents fits for more than two decades. Senior running back Aidan Littles (5-11, 195), who didn’t play against West Greene in 2021, has led the charge this year. The two-time wrestling state medalist has 1,149 yards rushing through 10 games and is averaging 8.8 per carry. Junior Aidan Howard (5-10, 200) is averaging 6.3 and has amassed 721 on the ground.
Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Howard has 173 yards rushing and 270 passing with two touchdowns on 20 completions this year. Littles is also the Tigers’ top receiver with 114 yards on eight catches. Sophomore Samuel Brackins is second with three catches for 51.
“At any point, (Littles) is a threat to go score,” Verran said. “We call their offense a lot of eye candy. There’s a lot of motion, lot of shifts before they run their plays … the kids feel like we’ve got a chip on our shoulder a little bit. We feel like we had an opportunity to win last year.”
Ethan Turner and Roger Marshall, who had West Greene’s lone sack last week, led the Buffaloes in tackles at Chuckey-Doak. West Greene did force two late turnovers, including Hunter Gregg’s interception.
NEXT MAN UP
Senior quarterback Jaden Gregg completed 2-of-3 passes for 73 yards before leaving Friday’s game with an injury. Junior Dawson Daniels, who began the year at quarterback, went 7-of-16 for 120 yards with Mason McCamey also completing a 32-yard pass.
Verran isn’t sure if Gregg will be available for Friday’s playoff game, but Daniels and McCamey will be ready if necessary.
“They both stepped in and did a good job,” Verran said. “Mason probably hadn’t had 10 reps in two weeks at quarterback … you have to have somebody ready, in case a helmet gets knocked off or whatever. We’re fortunate to have people stepping up."
Pigeon Forge will base out of a 3-4 defense, anchored by senior defensive tackles Caleb Wolfe and Zach Bright. Wolfe earned All-State honors last year and is also a two-time state wrestling finalist.
Friday’s kickoff from Mosheim is set for 7 p.m.
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Jaden Gregg
|70
|656
|6
|Wyatt Moody
|84
|447
|6
|Hunter Gregg
|59
|316
|4
|Ethan Turner
|29
|194
|5
|Dawson Daniels
|35
|151
|2
|Justin Cutshaw
|3
|62
|Edan Porter
|9
|41
|1
|Aiden Adams
|2
|34
|1
|Austin Wampler
|3
|18
|1
|Austin Franklin
|2
|12
|1
|Ean Kieffer
|3
|6
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|Ayden Lamons
|1
|-3
|TEAM
|5
|-20
|TOTALS
|306
|1,914
|27
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Jaden Gregg
|32
|63
|621
|10
|6
|Dawson Daniels
|16
|49
|278
|3
|2
|Mason McCamey
|9
|18
|141
|0
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Turner
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|57
|132
|1,040
|13
|10
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|25
|435
|4
|Austin Wampler
|9
|267
|4
|Hunter Gregg
|7
|99
|3
|Wyatt Moody
|4
|92
|Austin Franklin
|3
|55
|1
|Baxley Britton
|4
|34
|1
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Mason McCamey
|1
|15
|Dawson Daniels
|1
|10
|TOTALS
|57
|1,040
|13
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Ethan Turner
|11
|0
|1
|0
|68
|Hunter Gregg
|8
|1
|1
|0
|51
|Jaden Gregg
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Wyatt Moody
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|29
|0
|2
|35
|Austin Wampler
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Austin Franklin
|2
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Dawson Daniels
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Baxley Britton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Aiden Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Edan Porter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Justin Cutshaw
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|43
|30
|5
|2
|304