West Greene fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Junior quarterback Dawson Daniels returned to practice hardly resembling someone who’d left Friday’s game at Northview Academy — twice. He’d been evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return at halftime. But after taking a finger to one of his eyes, Daniels had to leave again when the eye swelled up.
By Monday, the swelling had subsided and Daniels appeared back to full speed.
“He’s doing well,” said West Greene coach Scotty Verran, who also praised Mason McCamey’s performance at quarterback in Daniels’ absence. “We threw Mason in the fire there kind of, and he did a great job stepping up for us, having not played that position a whole lot.”
The Buffaloes (1-1) had one less day to think about Friday’s 44-13 loss at Northview Academy. West Greene welcomes Claiborne (1-0) Thursday night for both teams’ Region 1-3A opener at Jim Sauceman Field
Led by seventh-year coach Nathan Medlin, the Bulldogs followed their Week 1 bye with a 38-12 win at Union County.
Junior quarterback Isaiah Gerrells leads the Bulldogs’ split-back veer attack, and Claiborne showed the Patriots it has plenty of options in the ground game. Austin Murrell rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns, and Josh Bolton ran for 74. Landen Poore scored on the ground and on a pass reception, and Cole Jones went 63 yards for another touchdown while Gerrells rushed for 59. All four players are juniors.
“Old school offense, but it’s very effective,” Verran said. “Somebody’s got to take the quarterback, someone’s got to take the dive and somebody’s got to take the pitch. If you screw up any one of those defensively, they can have a huge play on you. You’ve got to play disciplined football.”
The West Greene defense held Northview’s explosive offense to 199 total yards. But four turnovers by the offense put the Buffaloes in a bind with short fields.
As for Claiborne’s defense against Union County, junior Ryan Olson led the Bulldogs with six tackles, three for loss, while Poore had a sack. But West Greene will surely pass more than the run-oriented Patriots, especially with a target like senior Ethan Turner. With six catches for 81 yards, Turner has more catches and receiving yards than the rest of the Buffaloes combined. Wyatt Moody and Jaden Gregg combined for 99 yards rushing to complement Hunter Gregg in the backfield last week.
“Our main thing is focus,” Verran added. “We’ve got to play harder regardless of who the opponent is. We didn’t play as well as we did the first week, and the kids know it … we’ve just got to take care of the ball.”
The Buffaloes and Bulldogs kick off from Mosheim at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WEST GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Hunter Gregg
|26
|127
|2
|Wyatt Moody
|13
|126
|Jaden Gregg
|8
|73
|1
|Dawson Daniels
|4
|17
|Austin Wampler
|1
|7
|1
|Ethan Turner
|2
|4
|2
|TOTALS
|54
|354
|6
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Mason McCamey
|8
|13
|109
|0
|2
|Dawson Daniels
|3
|13
|16
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|11
|26
|125
|0
|3
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Ethan Turner
|6
|81
|Jaden Gregg
|3
|33
|Hunter Gregg
|1
|6
|Wyatt Moody
|1
|5
|TOTALS
|11
|125
|0
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Hunter Gregg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Ethan Turner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Jaden Gregg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Austin Wampler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kalle Nagel
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|TOTALS
|6
|2
|1
|0
|40
CHUCKEY-DOAK
AT JOHNSON COUNTY
Chuckey-Doak didn’t have long to enjoy its first win under Dallas Kuykendall.
But the coach isn’t complaining. Not after he saw his Black Knights (1-1) withstand an hour-long weather delay and Happy Valley’s eight-minute opening touchdown drive.
Withstand might be an understatement. Chuckey-Doak blitzed the Warriors with seven unanswered touchdowns, both by land and by air.
Chuckey-Doak’s next hurdle — one less day to prepare for its conference opener as the Black Knights visit Johnson County (0-1) Thursday night.
”Feels good to get that first win out of the way and move forward with our season,” Kuykendall said. “A lot of times if you get off to a rough start, things can snowball quickly on you. Our resiliency to adjust to the adversity coming toward us, I don’t think our kids let up. They wanted to play and do the best they can. That’s the kind of group we have, very competitive.”
Johnson County, which went 2-7 last year but reached the 3A playoffs, is still seeking its first points of coach Don Kerley’s ninth season. Class 2A powerhouse Hampton jumped ahead 28-0 in the first quarter en route to last week’s 44-0 win over the visiting Longhorns.
Chuckey-Doak’s defense, which limited Happy Valley to 88 total yards after its opening drive and a net of 0 yards passing, will face a more potent passing attack this week.
Junior 6-foot-4 quarterback Connor Simcox is back to lead the Longhorn offense, with senior Grinnan Walker and sophomore Jace Stout likely to be his primary targets.
“It starts with (Simcox). He throws the ball really well, he can move, he can control things offensively,” Kuykendall said. “We’ll tweak some things defensively this week to make sure we’re putting our kids in the right situations to be successful.”
Cadin Tullock threw for 211 yards to six receivers against Happy Valley, while Brasen Murvin rushed for 163 yards and two scores.
Johnson County will counter with a four-man front this week. Senior Nikolas Bigwood and junior Chase Muncy will anchor the linebacking corps, behind juniors Daniel Stout and Hank Bauer on the D-line.
Perhaps Chuckey-Doak’s strongest emphasis this week has been penalties. The Black Knights committed 13 for 144 yards and lost five touchdowns to infractions last week. While he’s addressed the penalties and worked on hand placement for downfield blocking during practice, Kuykendall also noted the penalties weren’t due to lack of effort.
“We’ve told the boys to keep playing with passion and effort, but make sure we’re playing within the rules,” he said. “I think our kids understand that.”
Thursday’s kickoff from Mountain City is set for 7:30 p.m.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Brasen Murvin
|37
|209
|3
|Will Garber
|4
|50
|1
|Nicholas Palazzo
|2
|21
|Cadin Tullock
|3
|8
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|James Seidl
|1
|5
|Rio Little
|1
|-2
|TOTALS
|49
|297
|4
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Cadin Tullock
|26
|51
|384
|5
|2
|TOTALS
|26
|51
|384
|5
|2
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Brock Rush
|9
|118
|Austin Morris
|4
|94
|2
|Rio Little
|5
|71
|2
|Isaiah Treadway
|4
|70
|1
|Brasen Murvin
|2
|18
|Josh Guy
|1
|7
|Dillon Shelton
|1
|6
|TOTALS
|26
|384
|5
SCORING
|Player
|TD
|XP
|2pt
|FG
|Pts
|Brasen Murvin
|3
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Austin Morris
|2
|0
|1
|0
|14
|Rio Little
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Marco Rojas
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Will Garber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Isaiah Treadway
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TOTALS
|9
|7
|1
|0
|63
LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN
AT NORTH GREENE
Though the Huskies (0-2) dropped a 49-20 decision to Castlewood (Va.) in their home opener, coach Eric Tilson pointed out several instances where North Greene could’ve moved or stayed ahead.
After their first touchdown, the Huskies forced a turnover but couldn’t capitalize, after which Castlewood drove 99 yards. The Huskies also dropped two catchable passes, a wide-open wheel route and a pass into the end zone. North Greene penetrated the Castlewood 20-yard line twice where it came away empty.
The Huskies can’t waste their scoring chances against visiting Lakeway Christian Academy (2-0) on Thursday night, having committed five turnovers in last year’s loss to the Lions.
Thad Wells, the Lions’ third coach in as many years not counting Bruce Fowler’s JV season in 2019, has already helped Lakeway match its on-the-field win total from the Lions' first two varsity seasons combined.
Offensively, Lakeway will throw “about 45 different formations” at North Greene. Junior running back Shajai Jackson has played a big part in it. Jackson had 194 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 48-7 win over Midway, rushing for 170 yards and catching a 24-yard touchdown pass while also posting six tackles on defense.
For the year, Jackson leads Lakeway in rushing and receiving, carrying 18 times for 256 yards and catching seven passes for 127.
“He’s by far their best player,” Tilson said. “We have to contain him because about every time he touches the ball, he’s a threat for a touchdown.”
Junior quarterback Levi Martin completed two passes, both for touchdowns with his second going to Riley Martin. Levi Martin is 13-of-23 for 232 yards and three scores this year.
Loten Potts threw a 30-yard TD to Sam Knight in the second half, after the Lions had built a 41-7 lead. Jesse Stump’s 4-yard run and Malachi Jim-Lawson’s fumble return accounted for Lakeway’s other scores. Jim-Lawson recovered two fumbles and made eight tackles, while Hunter Vaughn made a team-high 10.
Yeshua Vaught rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown last week to lead North Greene. Grayson Collins rushed for 80 and a score in addition to his 52 yards passing, which included a touchdown to Jake Duffy.
“Those guys aren't even playing their best football right now, but they are playing well,” Tilson said. “I’d like to see us play our best football.”
Thursday’s game on The Tundra will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GREENE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
|Player
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Yeshua Vaught
|47
|179
|3
|Grayson Collins
|21
|126
|1
|Ryder Stover
|2
|5
|Levi Finkle
|2
|1
|TOTALS
|72
|311
|4
PASSING
|Player
|Comp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|INT
|Grayson Collins
|9
|37
|122
|1
|3
|Isaac Gaby
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|11
|41
|127
|1
|3
RECEIVING
|Player
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Jake Duffy
|4
|66
|1
|Nic Mitchell
|4
|41
|Corbin Hayes
|1
|15
|Kaleb Fields
|2
|5
|TOTALS
|11
|127
|1