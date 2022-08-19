MOSHEIM — West Greene used a strong second half running attack to pull away from Union County and get their 2022 football campaign off to a good start with a 27-6 victory Friday night at Jim Sauceman Field.
The victory came to the delight of members of the school’s first football team from 1972, who were guests of honor for the game as the school celebrated 50 years of football.
Senior Hunter Gregg and junior Wyatt Moody combined to rush for 185 yds. on the night and the visiting Patriots were unable to quieten them after intermission, when the Buffs erupted from a slender 12-6 advantage to score two times and put the game away.
Gregg finished with 106 yds. on the ground and scored twice, while Wyatt had 79 yds. including a 46 yd. scamper in the third quarter that set up one of Gregg’s scores.
West Greene struck first in the opening quarter on their first possession, taking advantage of a short field after the Patriots were stuck back deep in their territory for a punt on their opening possession.
The Buffs took over at the Union 38 and scored in eight plays, with the biggest an 18-yd. run by quarterback Dawson Daniels on the team’s first snap of the contest.
Strong running around the ends by Wyatt “Doc” Moody and Jaden Gregg gave the Buffs a first a goal inside the 10, and it took them four punches to get it in before Ethan Turner took it over the right side for the touchdown. The extra point attempt failed but it was a 6-0 home team advantage with 5:35 to go in the opening period.
Union County came right back, moving 74 yds. in eight plays after the kickoff to even things up. After gaining absolutely nothing on three plays on their opening drive, the Pats found a soft spot around end and Brodie Roberts took care of business with a run of 22 followed by a spurt of 26 that took the visitors down to the Buff 26.
Quarterback Joey Stratton got his team a first down on a keeper inside the 10, and he took it on to the house for a tying score with 1:15 to go in the first. That knotted the score, and it stayed that way when the try for a 2-point conversion was stopped short.
The two teams then proceeded to swap turnovers. Buff quarterback Daniels was picked by Union’s Payton Norman as he stepped in front of a WG receiver at the Union 30. But four plays later, West Greene got it back when Moody intercepted Stratton on a tipped pass at the Union 44.
This was a break that the home team was able to turn into points. The Patriots helped things along when they were called for a personal foul near midfield which gave WG a first down at the UC 30.
Moody picked up a first down with a pair of runs, and Hunter Gregg got the touchdown on a 10-yd. run with 5:10 left in the half. The 2-point conversion attempt was stopped inches from the goal line but the Buffs were up 12-6.
That’s the way it remained at intermission. The Buffs got the ball at their own 38 after a punt but lost 20 yds. on a bad snap from center. That would later force them to punt from deep in their country and the Patriots took over at the WG 45.
A roughing the passer penalty against the Buffs gave Union a quick first down, and they proceeded to complete a pass that took them down to near the 10, but a holding penalty thwarted that play and time ran out in the half before the Patriots could get off another play.
The Buffs came from the locker room with plenty of spunk after the break and drove 93 yds. in only 7 plays to get a quick TD. Hunter Gregg was splendid with five straight carries that netted 45 yds. before Moody broke loose on the 46 yarder. Gregg scored from 4 yds. out, and then for extra measure ran for the two-points.
The Patriots never threatened after intermission, and West Greene put some icing on the cake with another fourth quarter score. That drive covered 53 yds. in eight plays and twice the Buffs had to convert on fourth down.
Daniels on a keeper got the first one with a 7-yd. plunge, and senior Austin Wampler got the second one with an 8-yd. run. Hunter Gregg kicked the PAT. The Wampler score was set up on a tough 13-yd. pass from Daniels to Ethan Turner that got the ball inside the 10.
Next week West Greene plays at Northview Academy.