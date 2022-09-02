MOSHEIM — Quarterback Jaden Gregg and receiver Austin Wampler teamed up on a pair of touchdowns, and turnover-prone Claiborne shot themselves in the foot with key mistakes as West Greene opened their conference season with a 28-12 win over the Bulldogs Thursday night at Jim Sauceman Field.
The victory boosted the Buffs to a 2-1 worksheet, 1-0 in the district, with long-time rival South Greene coming to the The Range next Friday in the annual “Battle of the Milk Can.”
“Anytime you can get a conference win it’s huge,” said West Greene coach Scotty Verran. “It’s a win that boosts you toward the playoffs, and who knows, maybe a conference championship. Really proud of how our guys made plays.”
It has been a rough week for the Bulldogs, who lost their coach earlier in the week when he was dismissed by the school administration. The team’s assistant coaches carried on with the duties of leading the team and the Bulldogs (1-1) showed a potent offense, but just made too many mistakes to come away a victor.
“We figured they would come out and play like gangbusters for their coach,” Verran said. “We got some turnovers at key times and made a few stops, but that offense is potent and it’s hard to stop. You can’t go to sleep, like we did near the end of the first half, or they will break one on you.”
The West Greene defense had a “bend but don’t break” mentality, with a Claiborne offense that outgained the Buffs 270 yards to 228 yards, but lost three fumbles. Tailback Josh Bolton had a big night for Claiborne with 191 yards rushing and a touchdown as 254 of the Bulldogs’ yards came by way of rushing.
Meanwhile, the Buffs mixed things up offensively, with 145 yards rushing split among eight different runners, with a passing game led by Jaden Gregg converting 5-of-10 passes for 83 yards and two scores. Gregg took over at quarterback in the early going from starter Dawson Daniels.
“All week in practice we split reps between Jaden and Dawson, and decided to go with whoever had the hot hand,” Verran said. “Tonight it was Jaden. To Dawson’s credit he stepped up and played really well at wing and got some good runs for us.”
Austin Wampler, a senior, made two nifty catches for touchdowns and logged 61 yards on three catches to spark the offense.
“Austin really made some plays for us with two key touchdown catches, a catch that set up another score, and we thought he was going to score on a reverse but they got the angle on him and got him out of bounds,” Verran smiled.
The game started sloppy for both teams as the Buffs got themselves in a hole when a punt attempt on fourth down of their first possession was botched on a bad snap from center. But Claiborne couldn’t take advantage as a holding penalty forced them backwards and they failed to convert on a fourth down run.
The Buffs messed up again when they lost a fumble at their own 33, but Claiborne returned the favor when they fumbled it right back with Hunter Gregg recovering at the WG 34.
West Greene then got their offense clicking, led by a 12-yard pass from Jaden Gregg to Hunter Gregg and a 13-yard run by Jaden when he fumbled the quarterback snap but picked up the loose ball and scampered around end.
A 23-yard pass from Gregg to Wampler set up the game’s first score, putting the home team at the Claiborne 8. From that point Wyatt Moody took it in for the touchdown. Exchange student Kalle Nagel was true on the point-after kick for a 7-0 lead with seconds left in the first quarter.
Claiborne answered immediately, moving 73 yards in 13 plays that ate up over half of the second quarter. A face mask penalty on the Buffs helped the drive along, and quarterback Zay Gerrells scored on a 1-yard plunge. The Bulldogs tried to run for two but Ethan Turner blew that up by stuffing the runner behind the line of scrimmage.
The Buffs got another score on the board before halftime, driving 46 yards after taking over at that spot following a squib kickoff by Claiborne that went out of bounds.
A pass from Gregg to Dawson Daniels converted a first down on a third and two situation at the 18. Gregg then threw over the top of defenders to hook up with Wampler in the end zone for the score with 53 seconds left in the half. Nagel’s PAT made it 14-6.
The Buffs then dozed off and it almost cost them dearly. Facing second down from their own 22, Claiborne’s Bolton broke free in the veer attack and scampered 64 yards before finally getting pushed out of bounds at the WG 14. The Buffs successfully held the visitors at that point, with Turner sacking the quarterback on the final play before intermission.
The Bulldogs came out with first possession after halftime and moved all the way to the WG 29, but they coughed it up on another fumble and Baxley Britton recovered for WG.
Taking over at their 30, West Greene moved crisply down the turf. Dawson, quarterback turned wingback on this night, churned out a 34-yard run and Turner picked up a 17-yarder. A holding penalty against the Buffs hurt, moving them back to the 20, but that’s the spot that Gregg found Wampler again over the top of the defense in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. The PAT made it 21-6.
West Greene then gained some breathing room toward the end of the third quarter, taking over at the Claiborne 35 after the Bulldogs failed to make a first down on a fourth and five. Turner got the touchdown, taking a pitch around the right side from 20 yards out for the score. The PAT made it 28-6.
Claiborne controlled much of the clock in the final canto, but they lost another fumble after an 8-play drive with Roger Marshall recovering near midfield. West Greene never threatened again, and Claiborne got the ball back late and scored with 2:31 remaining on a 24-yard run by Bolton to make it 28-12 after the conversion run failed.
Reserves finished the game for both sides.
Turner finished with 48 yards rushing for West Greene while Daniels had 35 and Moody 28.
WEST GREENE 28, CLAIBORNE 12
|C
|0
|6
|0
|6
|—
|12
|WG
|7
|7
|14
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
WG — Wyatt Moody 8-run (Kalle Nagel kick)
Second Quarter
C — Zay Gerrells 1-run (run failed)
WG — Austin Wampler 18-pass from Jaden Gregg (Nagel kick)
Third Quarter
WG — Wampler 20-pass from Gregg (Nagel kick)
WG — Ethan Turner 20-run (Nagel kick)
Fourth Quarter
C — Josh Bolton 24-run (run failed)
|WG
|C
|First Downs
|15
|16
|Rushing Yards
|145
|254
|Passing Yards
|83
|16
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-10-0
|2-3-0
|Total Offense
|228
|270
|Fumbles Lost
|1
|3
|Punts-Avg.
|1-31
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-100
|10-90