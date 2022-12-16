MOSHEIM — Washburn made just enough 3-point baskets to frustrate West Greene, or at least enough to awaken Leyton Frye.
And Ethan Turner for that matter. The Buffaloes will enter the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash on a winning streak, having defeated Washburn 73-54 Thursday at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium.
Kamryn Taylor’s third 3-pointer cut West Greene’s lead to 41-36 in the third quarter. That’s when Frye, of course, responded with back-to-back 3s for the Buffaloes (5-9) in the 43-second stretch. Conner Campbell’s layup capped the 9-0 run and gave West Greene a 50-36 lead.
The Buffaloes’ smallest lead from there was 50-40, after which Turner blocked a shot, hit a reverse layup and then a 3-pointer for a 15-point lead.
“Big time from him,” West Greene coach Allen Tolliver said.
Thanks to his 21-point performance, Turner moved within nine points of joining Frye in West Greene’s 1,000-point club.
Frye made four 3-pointers and led West Greene with 27 points.
Mason McCamey made three field goals and scored six of his nine points in the fourth quarter.
“Mason played well. He’s really come along here lately,” Tolliver said. “I’ve been getting onto him about getting rebounds and going with it instead of getting it and finding Leyton every time … he led three or four fast breaks tonight. Just trying to get him out of that shell so he can keep pushing it.”
Washburn (4-5) used the deep ball to stay within striking distance, making 11 3-pointers. Four players hit from 3-point range at least twice, with Taylor and Caden Atkins both accumulating all their points behind the arc.
And while the Pirates shot only 11-of-29 from deep, it felt like a much higher percentage to Tolliver.
“We stopped rotating on defense, weren’t staying in front, weren’t sliding our feet, didn’t close out on their 3-point shooters,” the coach said. “But I’m not going to dwell on it too much. It’s a win.”
Austin Wampler made two 3-pointer to match Campbell with seven points.
Dillon Renner led the Pirates with 12 points.
WEST GREENE 73
WASHBURN 54
|W
|10
|16
|12
|16
|—
|54
|WG
|25
|14
|11
|23
|—
|73
W (54): Dillon Renner 12, Caden Atkins 9, Ethan Helton 9, Kamryn Taylor 9, Matthew Harville 8, Riley Munsey 5, Jace Nicley 2.
WG (73): Leyton Frye 27, Ethan Turner 21, Mason McCamey 9, Conner Campbell 7, Austin Wampler 7, Evan Dearinger 2.
3-pointers: WG 9 (Frye 4, Turner 2, Wampler 2, Campbell); W 11 (Atkins 3, Taylor 3, Harville 2, Renner 2, Munsey).
GIRLS
Megan Beeler made two big plays in the fourth quarter — a 3-pointer and a steal.
The latter came in the closing seconds with West Greene trying to get off a final shot, as Washburn escaped Jimmy Jones Gymnasium with a 43-41 win over West Greene Thursday night.
Washburn (8-3) had already erased a 31-23 deficit with a 14-0 run, capped by Beeler’s triple for a sudden 37-31 lead.
But the Lady Buffaloes (3-12) fought back, closing the gap to 42-41 with seven seconds remaining on a Breanna Ellis 3-pointer.
Things looked bleak after an ensuing technical foul when West Greene called timeout with none left. But the Lady Buffaloes rebounded the missed free throw and pushed the ball up the court, where Beeler stole it.
Ellis hit from deep three times and led West Greene with a game-high 17 points. Her first triple cut Washburn’s lead to 13-12 after one quarter. She banked in her second 3-pointer for a 23-17 halftime lead, before her putback gave the Lady Buffs a 31-23 advantage in the third.
Madi Brown and Kinsley Ellenburg each had nine points, the latter stopping Washburn’s 14-0 run with a 3-pointer.
Ebany Hill led the Lady Pirates with 12 points. Saylor Clay and Braelyn Coffey both had 11.
The game intensified with 1:40 until halftime, when one player from each team was ejected for fighting.
WASHBURN 43
WEST GREENE 41
|W
|13
|4
|14
|12
|—
|43
|WG
|12
|11
|8
|10
|—
|41
W (43): Ebany Hill 12, Saylor Clay 11, Braelyn Coffey 11, Megan Beeler 3, Callie Nicley 2, Kylie Nicley 2, Rylie Nicley 2.
WG (41): Breanna Ellis 17, Madi Brown 9, Kinsley Ellenburg 9, Maddie Bryant 2, Taylor Lawson 2, Hailey Ripley 2.
3-pointers: WG 5 (Ellis 3, Brown, Ellenburg); W 3 (Beeler, Coffey, Hill).
UP NEXT
The West Greene boys face Jenkins, Ky., to open the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee High School Saturday. Tip is set for 2 p.m.
Both teams visit Daniel Boone on Thursday.