There’s a long way to go in the District 1-2A basketball race, but West Greene coach Allen Tolliver felt Friday’s home game with Happy Valley was one that his Buffaloes really needed to win.
His Buffs came through in grand style, running away from the Warriors 65-31 at Jimmy Jones Gymnasium, improving their season mark to 9-13 while winning their first district contest of the year after two setbacks.
The senior duo of Leyton Frye and Ethan Turner were too much for Happy Valley to handle, as they combined for 40 points as the Buffs struck early and never looked back in claiming the win.
Happy Valley did gain a split of the twin-bill as the Lady Warriors captured a 47-41 win over the Lady Buffs as both teams were looking for their first conference victory of the season.
BUFFS RUN AWAY
West Greene seems to play their best when they can get into a running game, and they did just that against Happy Valley.
“We were able to get into transition, and I thought we did a good job of running the break and getting some quick buckets, especially in the first quarter,” Tolliver said. “We are at our best when we do that, and it’s something we work on a lot in practice. Ethan (Turner) is a key to that, because he hits the boards and gets a lot of rebounds, and when the kids see he’s got the ball they head the other way in their lanes.”
Frye led the scoring parade with 22 points, while Turner, who averages a double-double on the year, scored 18 and yanked off 12 rebounds. Austin Wampler also hit double digits with 10 points.
“We have so many close games, we don’t get a chance to get the younger guys many minutes,” Tolliver said, “so it was good to see them get some time. They deserve it because they work hard in practice. It really feels good to get this one. We needed it.”
Frye turned in a stellar first quarter as he scored 12 points, while coming up with four steals that were turned into baskets. After missing his first field goal attempt, he hit five straight from the floor.
Meanwhile, Turner was working the glass at the other end and turning Happy Valley misses into transition points as it was 14-2 five minutes deep into the quarter, and when the horn sounded the Buffs were in control at 24-12.
The Warriors were able to close to within 10 at 26-16, but then West Greene went on an 11-0 run that propelled the lead to 37-16 with a minute left in the half. Frye and Connor Campbell each hit a 3-pointer in that spurt and Turner knocked down a pair of buckets and added a free throw. The Buff lead was 38-19 at intermission.
Any thoughts of a Happy Valley comeback were immediately squashed when the home team went on a 14-0 run to begin the third period and were in total control at 52-19 before the Warriors could find the range for a basket.
It was 56-24 starting the fourth and reserves got a lot of playing time in the final period.
Ron Parker led Happy Valley (2-16, 0-3) with 14 points while Austin Nickles scored eight.
West Greene will be at home to Hampton on Monday night, then will go to Johnson County for a league game on Tuesday.
WEST GREENE 65
HAPPY VALLEY 31
|HV
|12
|7
|5
|7
|—
|31
|WG
|24
|14
|18
|9
|—
|65
HV (31): Grindstaff 7, Ron Parker 14, Perry 2, Nickles 8.
WG (65): Britton 3, Campbell 8, Leyton Frye 22, Austin Wampler 10, Ethan Turner 18, Dearinger 4.
3-pointers: HV 3 (Parker 2, Grindstaff). WG 5 (Frye 2, Britton, Campbell, Turner).
GIRLS
HAPPY VALLEY 47
WEST GREENE 41
The West Greene girls trailed most of the contest, but they battled back and went into a 36-34 lead early in the fourth quarter when Kinsley Ellenburg converted a short jumper.
But poor shooting the rest of the way doomed the Lady Buffs. They made only 3-of-16 shots from the floor in the crucial fourth quarter and Happy Valley’s Kadie Bailey got hot down the stretch. She finished with 19 points for the night, with 13 of them coming in the second half, including three 3-pointers.
Bailey’s shot from deep in the corner moved the Warriors back into a 37-36 lead, and they ever trailed again as the Buffs just couldn’t get a shot to fall. They couldn’t score again until Maddie Bryant hit one from the baseline to close the deficit to 41-38 with 2:30 left, but Mailey Guy responded with a basket and free throw to get the lead to 44-38.
A 3-pointer by Ellenburg with under a minute left cut it to 44-41, but Happy Valley’s Marcida Moore knocked down two free throws with 25 seconds left to pretty well seal the deal at 46-41.
The Lady Buffs (4-19, 0-3) also had a tough time shooting the ball in the first period, falling behind 11-6, but they turned in a good second quarter, hitting 5-of-10 shots and knotting the score at 19-19 by the break. The score remained tied much of the third quarter and the teams started down the home stretch even at 34.
But the shots wouldn’t fall in the fourth.
In addition to Bailey’s 19 points, she grabbed 13 rebounds for the Warriors (4-10, 1-2). Moore scored 14 and Guy added 10.
West Greene got 12 points from Ellenburg and 11 from Madi Brown.
HAPPY VALLEY 47
WEST GREENE 41
|HV
|11
|8
|15
|13
|—
|47
|WG
|6
|13
|15
|7
|—
|41
HV (47): Anderson 3, Marcida Moore 14, Zeoli 2 Kadie Bailey 19, Mailey Guy 10.
WG (41): Ellis 2, Madi Brown 11, Lawson 5, Bryant 6, Kinsley Ellenburg 12, Ripley 2, Jordan 3.
|3-pointers: HV 5 (Bailey 4, Anderson). WG 5 (Brown 2, Ellenburg 2, Jordan).