PREP FOOTBALL Burkey Named TnFCA All-State Jan 2, 2023 South Greene's Hunter Burkey (31) pursues Rockwood's Dryston Turner (2) during the Rebels' 34-16 win in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN South Greene's Hunter Burkey spent a lot of time in opposing backfields this season.Coaches took notice. Announced Monday, the Tennessee Football Coaches Association named Burkey to its Class 2A All-State football team.Burkey led South Greene in tackles for loss with 15 his senior year. He made 67 total stops and one sack.After a slow start, the Rebels recovered and advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs for the fifth straight year. South Greene finished 6-6 overall.