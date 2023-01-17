At first, Hunter Burkey joined South Greene’s track and field team mainly to stay in shape for football.
Two years later, he’s signed to run track at the collegiate level. Burkey held his ceremony Tuesday afternoon, having signed to continue his education and his track and field career at Tusculum University.
“It feels awesome honestly,” Burkey said. “I’ve been working so hard, and it’s finally paying off.”
Burkey credited South Greene track and field coach Joe Case for spearheading his recruitment. Then-Tusculum coach Cory Pratt took notice and gave Burkey a campus tour.
And when Robert T. Williams took over the Pioneers track and field program in August 2022, Burkey stayed in touch with Tusculum. Having also garnered interest from Milligan, Burkey eventually chose to stay in his home county.
“That’s just something I wanted to do was stay close to home, get a good education, be around my friends and family while I’m doing it,” Burkey said. “Coach Rob, he was a big part of that.”
Burkey will mainly focus on hurdles with the Pioneers, but indicated he could also do high jump.
And while he’s considered engineering, Burkey is currently undecided on his major.
A three-time state qualifier, Burkey holds five South Greene records — high jump, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump and 4x100 relays.
In addition to finishing fifth in the state at indoor high jump last season, Burkey tied for fifth in high jump at the TSSAA Spring Fling to earn All-State honors.
He followed that by earning TnFCA Class 2A All-State football honors as a defensive lineman in 2022.
”The whole thing was I started track just to stay in shape for football, and I was just playing football to have fun,” Burkey said. “Then I realized I’m kind of good at this, so I stuck with it, started working harder and the college interest started rolling in … just need a lot of practice, just doing drills, getting stronger, going to the weight room (to prepare for college).”
Burkey has set goals for his senior track season. He aims to finish the 110 hurdles in around 15 seconds, potentially breaking his own mark, as well as reaching 6-4 or even 6-6 in high jump. His current school record stands at 6-2.