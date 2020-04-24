After an impressive run through the state tournament this winter, Chuckey-Doak bowler Lane Bolton has been named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s All-State team.
“Lane is a really good kid with really good character,” Chuckey-Doak coach Josiah Roberts said. “He never gets down during a match. Even if he had a bad game he believed he could come back and have a good game the next time. That’s the attitude that he took into the regional tournament and the state tournament, and I think that was a big reason for him having the success that he did.”
Bolton qualified for the individual sate tournament for the second year in a row. He then put up big numbers at the state tournament to finish fourth in Division I.
“I think the biggest thing with him is consistency. He is the most consistent bowler I have seen among the teams we faced this year,” Roberts said. “His mindset stays consistent, which I think is a big thing.”
At the state tournament, Bolton rolled a 198 average to sit in fifth place after the quarterfinal round. In the semifinals, he moved up to fourth place which guaranteed him one of the six spots in the state finals.
Bolton won his first match of the state finals with a 223 before falling to eventual state runner-up John Smith of Hardin County.
By virtue of his fourth-place finish, Bolton was named to the All-State team. The top five finishers in Division I and Division II were selected.
“The night before he was really nervous, and he wasn’t sure how he was going to do,” Roberts said. “I told him to just focus on getting into that round of 24 first. He did well that first game or two and knocked those nerves off. I think that set the tone, and he was confident as he got into that final six.”
Bolton will go into his senior season next year with even bigger goals.
“I think Lane can be a state champion,” Roberts said. “He has the potential to do that. I think going into next year he has a real shot of capturing that. That is his goal, to go back to state, get back in that top six and try to win it.”