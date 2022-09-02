ROGERSVILLE — Jaxon Overstreet rushed for three touchdowns, helping lead Chuckey-Doak Middle School to a 48-6 win at Rogersville on Thursday.
On just seven carries, Overstreet gained 163 yards — scoring from 18, 46 and 52.
Jaime Hernandez rushed for 84 yards on three carries with a 44-yard touchdown, while catching three passes for 30 yards including a 15-yard TD from Kaine Ricker.
In addition to completing four passes for 50 yards, Ricker also kicked six extra points as the Black Knights scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. Logan Malone added a 38-yard touchdown in the second half.
Overstreet also posted a team-high 14 tackles with a sack. Mason Henderson had seven stops and one sack, while Jayden Britt recorded two sacks and five overall stops.
Chuckey-Doak (2-0) visits Unicoi County on Thursday.
NORTH GREENE 44 SURGOINSVILLE 32
SURGOINSVILLE — North Greene’s Leon Johnson scored four touchdowns and Matt Boyd added two at Surgoinsville on Thursday.
Johnson ran for a 50-yard touchdown on the opening play, and his 40-yard TD made it 22-0. His third score built a 36-20 lead, before Johnson went 50 yards for his fourth touchdown and a 44-26 lead. Johnson also posted a team-high 10 tackles defensively.
Boyd intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and recovered one in addition to his touchdowns. After scoring on a 10-yard run, Boyd’s fumble recovery set up his second TD from the red zone a play later.
Kelson Eastep caught a pair of 2-point conversions from Boyd, with Shawn Russell recovering a fumble for North Greene’s other successful 2-point try.
After a bye, the Huskies (2-2) visit Rogersville on Sept. 15.
TENNESSEE MIDDLE 34 GREENEVILLE 20
Taren Claridy found the end zone three times, but Greeneville Middle School couldn’t capitalize on Thursday at Burley Stadium.
Claridy rushed for 27 yards and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Cole Smith, pulling the Devils (0-3) within 20-12 in the third quarter. Claridy’s 13-yard TD tied the first-quarter score 6-6, before his 7-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter provided the final score.
Smith rushed for a team-high 42 yards on 19 carries, while hitting 4-of-7 passes for 44 yards.
Yordan Gomez-Mills returned five kickoffs for 81 yards, and Grayson Crosby recorded a sack on defense. Claridy posted a team-high six tackles and intercepted a pass, while Jack Lister made five stops.
The Greene Devils visit Kingsport’s Ross Robinson on Thursday.