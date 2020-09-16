The Chuckey-Doak soccer team did not play its best game on Tuesday, but despite that the Lady Knights were able to take control of District 1-A.
The Lady Knights sent a barrage of shots at University High, and enough of them found the back of the net to earn Chuckey-Doak a 3-1 win.
“I think when we got up early we got complacent,” Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker said. “That was probably the worst second half we have played this season, but good teams find a way to win even when they aren’t at their best. Tonight we found a way to win.”
The win over the Lady Buccaneers moves Chuckey-Doak to 2-0 in district play and gives the Lady Knights a leg up over their biggest rival with two games left in league play.
“This is a big boost for our standing in the district,” Ricker said. “We have such a rivalry with UH and it always feels good to beat them, it doesn’t matter how it happened. But as we get closer to the tournament it’s good to know we have a win over them under our belt.”
Chuckey-Doak’s first goal of the night came in the seventh minute when Jessica Morrison drove deep into the box right of the frame. She lobbed a pass over keeper Breeze Ryan to Madison Marion, who headed it home for a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Knights’ lead reached 2-0 in the 25th minute. Bailea Gilland sent a long pass forward from the midfield to Marion. Marion got behind the defense and pulled up at 15 yards where she sent a shot at the left post out of the reach of Ryan.
Chuckey-Doak took that 2-0 lead into halftime, but that was not because chances were limited. The Lady Knights controlled possession all night and took upwards of 50 shots, but they simply could not find the right spots to beat the keeper.
“This is a game that could have been completely different. We had over 50 shots and who knows what this looks like if we take better shots,” Ricker said. “We have to take a little more time and place a shot. We have to think about where the shot is going to go. You can’t shoot at the keeper that many times. Those are things we can definitely work on tomorrow at practice.”
Chuckey-Doak moved in front 3-0 in the 58th minute. Morrison took control of a loose ball inside the box and put two quick touches on it before firing at the post for a goal.
In the 77th minute, the Lady Bucs got on the board. Lauren Lehrfield pulled up in the middle of the box and sent a shot to the upper left corner out of the reach of a diving Breanna Roberts.
In the 79th minute, University High was awarded a penalty kick, but Blake Johnson knocked the shot off of the crossbar and Roberts was able to get to it to end the scoring threat.