Chuckey-Doak’s Couper Dunbar has been playing football for most of his life, and is excited to get the opportunity to keep playing the sport he loves.
On Thursday Dunbar signed a letter of intent to join the football program at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois.
“It’s very exciting. Not many people get the opportunity to play college football,” Dunbar said. “It feels like I’m finally getting to see all of my hard work pay off. I’ve been playing since pee-wees and it’s a great to feeling to get to keep playing.”
The Trojans whose campus is located just north of Chicago are an NAIA school that plays in the Mid-States Football Conference.
Trinity went 1-10 in 2019 under first-year coach Lamont Turner and is set to begin a spring schedule on February 13. One of the things Dunbar liked about the program is that he had an opportunity to be a part of a fresh start.
“They are in the rebuild process right now. They hired a new coaching staff two years ago and I think it’s exciting to be a part of something new,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar has not visited the campus yet, but he has gone on virtual tours and feels like he has developed a good rapport with the coaches despite not meeting in person.
“I haven’t been able to see the campus yet. I’ve been on a bunch of virtual visits and FaceTimed with the coaches a bunch,” Dunbar said. “I could tell they really wanted me, and as soon as they offered me I knew that is where I wanted to go. I know when I get up there I’ll be taken care of. The coaching staff is great and I’m really excited to join the program.”
Dunbar played along the offensive and defensive lines for the Black Knights and graded out at 76 percent on offense while making 15 tackles on defense this fall. He was named first team All-Region 1-3A as a senior.
Now he will turn his attention to the weight room as he tries to get bigger and stronger before he gets on campus in the fall.
“I have to stay in the weight room the rest of the school year and in the summer, and then by the time I get up there I think I will be ready for that level of play,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar plans to major in criminal justice and one day hopes to be a police officer.