Chuckey-Doak linebacker Adrian Groberg played inspired football during his senior season this fall, flying all over the field and always finding a way to make a big play.
He wanted to make the most of his limited opportunities as the Black Knights had four games canceled because of COVID-19, but now he will have four more years of opportunities after signing with the University of the Cumberlands on Friday.
“This year I was playing with a vengeance against COVID-19,” Groberg said. “I had so much of my season taken away from me. We only got to play seven games and I just had to make the most of every one of them. Hopefully by the start of this season things will be taken care of and I can have a strong season, a strong four years.”
In Chuckey-Doak’s seven-game season, Groberg made 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and had one interception returned for a touchdown. He was named First Team All-Region 1-3A and to the Greeneville Sun’s All-County Team.
Groberg loves playing football and left Friday’s signing ceremony especially grateful for the opportunity to join the Patriots’ program.
“Athletics has been my life since I was young and to be able to carry that on for another four years is a big deal to me because I live athletics,” Groberg said. “I just love playing ball. I appreciate everything everyone here has done for me. Only a small percentage of high school athletes get the opportunity to play at the next level and I’m grateful to be a part of that group.”
Cumberlands is coming off back-to-back 10-2 seasons and will be playing a spring season this year beginning in February. In 2019, the Patriots’ stingy defense gave up just 15 points per game, and Groberg is excited to be part of it soon.
“They are talking about playing me at a strong safety, nickel back, outside linebacker type hybrid position,” Groberg said. “I like that role. I don’t like sitting back and watching others do the work. I want to be involved, and it’s big for me to do my part to help my team.”
Cumberlands is located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and plays in the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference.
Groberg also has big plans academically. He plans to get a bachelors degree in applied physics and then go on to get a masters in either chemical or nuclear engineering.
“The biggest thing for me is that I’m a student before I’m an athlete, and everything at Cumberlands fell into place in that regard,” Groberg said. “There is always a need for engineers. It’s something I can do and never be without a job. My dad has worked in that field and I want to follow in his footsteps.”