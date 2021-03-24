Chuckey-Doak’s Evan Murvin fulfilled a childhood dream on Tuesday afternoon when he signed to join the football program at Carson-Newman University.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play college football,” Murvin said, “It means a lot to be able to play college football, especially at Carson-Newman. I’ve been saying since I was in elementary school that I was going to play college football. This is a great opportunity for me.”
Murvin was a standout running back for the Black Knights. In a seven game season, he ran for 880 yards as senior, averaging 7.3 yards per carry and scoring 13 touchdowns. He was named to the Class 3A All-State Team by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association and was named to The Greeneville Sun’s All-County Team. Murvin was also the Region 1-3A co-Offensive Player of the Year.
After only getting to play seven games due to COVID-19 cancellations, Murvin did not feel like his senior year ended how he wanted, making him appreciate the opportunity to keep playing even more.
“It felt like we kind of got robbed this year,” Murvin said. “It didn’t finish how we wanted to, and I didn’t want to stop playing football. I’m glad I get four more years to keep playing.”
Carson-Newman is a Division II school located in Jefferson City that plays in the South Atlantic Conference. The Eagles are playing in a spring season this year and are 1-0 after a 40-37 win over Virginia-Wise. In 2019, Carson-Newman went 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
Murvin likes that the school is close to home, and that the program has a history of success.
“When I went on the visit, everything felt comfortable,” Murvin said. “I’ve kept up with them over the years, and they have had a great program. Then they also offered the academic programs I am interested in. After visiting, I talked about it with my parents and it felt like the place I needed to be. It’s about an hour away so I’m not too far from home. My parents can come watch me play easily and I’m still close enough that I can come watch Chuckey-Doak.”
Murvin feels like he can come in and compete for a spot in the backfield next fall, but he knows he has to work to get there. He plans to spend the offseason getting stronger in the weight room, and working on his speed with the track team at Chuckey-Doak.
“They have said I am in a good spot to rotate at running back,” Murvin said. “They are in need of some running backs. Everyone is competing for spots, and nobody there is going to be a slouch. I’m just ready to go in there and compete.”
Murvin is mulling some ideas for an academic path he wants to study. He likes the idea of both physical therapy and chemical engineering, even though they are very different fields.
“I’ve always liked helping people, and through playing sports I’ve become interested in physical therapy,” Murvin said. “Then I kind of have a thing for chemistry. I know people who work in that field and it sounds interesting.”