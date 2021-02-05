Chuckey-Doak’s Matthew Palazzo not only will have the opportunity to play football at the college level, but he will have the opportunity to do so close to home after signing a letter of intent with Tusculum University on Friday.
“It feels great to sign today, in a year of so much uncertainty it feels really good to be able to do this with my family and friends here,” Palazzo said. “It’s a huge blessing, and a big reason I decided to go to Tusculum is because it is right in my back yard. To be able to have my friends and family continue to watch me at the next level is huge.”
Palazzo joins the Pioneers after leading the Black Knights to back-to-back playoff appearances. In seven games during his senior campaign he threw for 719 yards and ran for 317 while accounting for seven touchdowns. In his junior season he threw for 1,331 yards and 15 touchdowns while running for 441 yards. He was named first-team All-Region 1-3A as a senior and named to the Greeneville Sun’s All-County team.
“It’s been a personal goal of mine to play at the next level, and it feels good to see that come to fruition,” Palazzo said.
After the Black Knights missed four games this season because of COVID-19 restrictions Palazzo feels especially grateful to get the opportunity to play for another four years.
“It is so big to get to keep playing. We were unlucky and had some games cancelled and I think I learned not to take anything for granted. I love this game, it’s my passion, and to get four more years to play it is a dream come true.”
Now Palazzo will turn his attention to getting better over the offseason to get ready for a new level competition.
“I have to be doing all sorts of things this offseason,” Palazzo said. “I know the competition is only going to get better, and I have to make sure I am doing the things I need to do to excel. I have to be in the weight room, but I also have to get with my teammates and make sure I’m ready for the speed of the college game.”
The Pioneers are coming off of a 5-6 season in 2019 and will play a spring season beginning in March. Palazzo also considered Carson-Newman, Emory and Henry and Centre College, but Tusculum was the program that stood out most when he visited.
“I can’t thank the coaching staff at Tusculum enough for believing in me and giving me a chance.” Palazzo said. “Coach (Kade) Bell, the offensive coordinator has a system I really love. It’s a quarterback friendly offense. The whole coaching staff made it feel like the place to be.”
Palazzo plans to study business and sports management. He thinks he would like to open a sports in Greeneville down the road to give back to the next generation of athletes.