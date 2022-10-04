Robby Hinman, a 15-year-old freshman at Greeneville High School, took first place in the Senior High Division of the Tennessee 4-H State Shotgun Invitational on Sept. 24 at Lone Oaks Farm in Middleton.
Robby Hinman, a 15-year-old freshman at Greeneville High School, took first place in the Senior High Division of the Tennessee 4-H State Shotgun Invitational on Sept. 24 at Lone Oaks Farm in Middleton.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN
Robby Hinman, a 15-year-old freshman at Greeneville High School, shoots during the Tennessee 4-H State Shotgun Invitational on Sept. 24 at Lone Oaks Farm in Middleton.
PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN
Robby Hinman, a 15-year-old freshman at Greeneville High School, shoots during the Tennessee 4-H State Shotgun Invitational on Sept. 24 at Lone Oaks Farm in Middleton.
Robby Hinman’s move from California to Greeneville is off to quite a bang – literally.
Hinman, a 15-year-old freshman at Greeneville High School, won the Senior High division – grades 9-12 – at the Tennessee 4-H State Shotgun Invitational on Sept. 24 at Lone Oaks Farm in Middleton.
“I’m not really interested in sports, but I’ve found something I’m good at,” Hinman said. “It’s something I enjoy, so I’m going to keep doing it.”
The state Invitational consists of three shooting events – skeet, trap and sporting clays. Those three rounds are combined to create a shooter’s overall score in the event.
As champion, Hinman will join other shooting sports discipline champions such as archery and rifle at the National Invitational in Nebraska in June.
Hinman qualified for the state championship shoot by attending the 4-H State Shotgun Jamboree in Nashville. There he hit a minimum amount of targets in order to be invited to state.
Another local 4-H shooter, Mason Philbeck, also qualified and made the trip to the state invitational.
Hinman first picked up a shotgun just four years ago, but has rapidly excelled. While shooting with Gold Country Shooters – a California Youth Shooting Sports Association club – he earned six first-, second- and third-place trophies in his age group at national shooting competitions in Las Vegas.
“In 2018, one of my grandfather’s friends invited us to go shotgun shooting with them,” Hinman said of his foray into shooting. “My grandfather brought his .410. Having never shot a gun before, I hit like eight targets out of 20 rounds. The second time we went, I was hitting a lot of targets in a row and I just kept getting better with the .410 after that.
“Watching other kids on shooting teams, it takes them a lot of training for a while to get to where they can compete. But I just picked it up and was kind of a natural at it, I guess.”