Carson-Newman rallied from a two-set deficit to snap the Tusculum women’s volleyball 14-match winning streak in Pioneer Arena 13-25, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 16-14 on Tuesday.
It was the Pioneers’ season and South Atlantic Conference openers. Carson-Newman improves to 4-1, 1-0 SAC.
Coincidently, Tusculum’s last loss on the Greeneville campus was to the Eagles nearly three years ago. This also marked the third consecutive matchup between the programs that needed a decisive fifth set.
Tusculum’s Emiah Burrowes tied her career-high 23 kills on a .432 rate, while Carly Sosnowski accounted for half of the Pioneers’ digs with 31 to match her collegiate-best. Carli Pigza added 12 kills and match-leading five total blocks (one solo, four assists).
In her debut, Martina Foster did a little of everything, recording eight kills on 14 swings (.571), one assist, six digs and three block assists.
Tusculum used three setters, each reaching double-figures in assists: Elise Carmichael (27), Madison Adkins (16) and Samantha Bunch (12).
Tusculum travels to the Tampa Classic this weekend. The Pioneers will open with the Spartans, who are the reigning national champion, host and top team in Division II. The Pioneers are also slated to play Wheeling and No. 24 Colorado Mesa.
WOMEN’S SOCCER WODHAMS HONORED
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University defender Rosy Wodhams has been named the South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer for the week ending August 28, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Wodhams scored two goals and helped anchor a Pioneer defense that surrendered just one goal as Tusculum opened the season with victories over King (7-0) and Clayton State (2-1).
Wodhams, a graduate student from Ware, England, scored in her Tusculum debut in Thursday’s win over King, converting in the 44th minute to give the Pioneers a 3-0 advantage. In Sunday’s comeback win at Young Harris, Wodhams collected the winning goal off a rebound in the 69th minute to give the Pioneers the victory.
In two matches, the Pioneer defense has allowed just eight shot attempts and only four shots on goal, helping Tusculum open the season with two consecutive wins for the first time since 2007.
The Pioneers will look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2004 when they host West Alabama at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Field.