Prior to the season, Greeneville coach Annette Watts talked about wanting Lindy Carter to become more aggressive on the offensive end.
Apparently, Carter has gotten the message.
On Tuesday night at Hal Henard Gym, Carter scored 20 points to lead four Greeneville players in double figures en route to a 68-53 win over Dobyns-Bennett.
Carter’s 20 points are well above her average of 4.9 points per game a year ago.
“I always tell Lindy, ‘You’re so solid on defense, but you’ve got to contribute on offense. You’ve got to be a scoring threat,’” Watts said. “I thought she did that beautifully tonight.”
Greeneville, now 7-2, led 11-10 after one quarter before Carter scored 10 points in the second to help the Lady Devils pull away.
Carter, a 5-foot-8 senior who can play with her back to the basket and can also face the rim, knocked down a 3-pointer to open the second and followed that with a putback to give Greeneville a 16-13 lead.
Lauren Bailey then dropped in a 3, Chloe Marsh scored on a putback and Carter scored on a layup to push Greeneville to its first double-digit lead, 23-13, at the 5:43 mark of the second.
Carter and Tambryn Ellenburg knocked down two more 3s to send Greeneville to halftime with a 29-18 lead.
Greeneville hit seven of 13 shots in the second quarter, while Dobyns-Bennett hit just three of 15.
Carter scored on a layup at the outset of the third quarter to open a 9-3 run that gave Greeneville its biggest lead, 38-21, at the 5:28 mark of the period.
The other points in the spurt came on a 3 from Ellenburg, a steal and jumper from Bailey, and a fast-break layup from Anna Shaw.
Dobyns-Bennett cut the lead to 49-41 early in the fourth on a layup by Hannah Frye, but Shaw scored on another fast-break layup, Bailey dropped in another 3 and Marsh scored on a fast-break layup to push Greeneville back to a double-digit lead for good, 56-41.
Greeneville shot 46 percent (25-of-54) from the floor, while Dobyns-Bennett shot 45 percent (21-of-47). The Lady Devils outrebounded the Lady Indians 27-18, including 5-0 in the fourth quarter.
Bailey finished with 18 points for Greeneville, Ellenburg and Marsh each had 11, and Shaw had eight.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Caroline Hill scored a game-high 26 points and Frye finished with 16.
“The difference was is, yeah, Dobyns-Bennett had a player that scored 26, but we had four in double digits,” Watts said. “And had Anna not gotten in foul trouble, we might have had five in double digits.”
Greeneville plays at Bearden on Friday.
BOYS DOBYNS-BENNETT 71 GREENEVILLE 53
Perhaps more than any other game thus far this season, Greeneville missed injured senior guard Adjatay Dabbs against Dobyns-Bennett.
Dobyns-Bennett (6-4) is long and quick. And without Dabbs, Greeneville didn’t have anyone on the floor who could consistently attack out of its dribble-drive offense.
“We’re still trying to find our identity offensively,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey, whose Devils drop to 4-3. “Adjatay has been there, done that. Not having him definitely hurt tonight.”
Dabbs was putting up shots in street clothes during Greeneville’s pre-game warmups and might be ready to return later this week. When he does, he’ll give Greeneville a player who can drive the lane and score, or draw the defense to him and kick the ball out to an open shooter.
“He’ll make a difference with his leadership on the floor when he gets back,” Woolsey said. “We weren’t terribly cohesive tonight. Some team things, Adjatay will make us better.”
Dobyns-Bennett (6-4) trumped Greeneville with its guard play. Seniors Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump exploited the Devils from beyond the arc and by getting to the rim. Each hit five 3-pointers with Gillespie scoring a game-high 26 points and Stump scoring 24.
Gillespie, a cousin of Greeneville’s graduated Mr. Basketball Ja’Kobi Gillespie, said having a big night against the Devils was special.
“It’s always fun to come here and play and compete,” he said. “It’s always hyped coming here. On the bus ride here, I’m always thinking, ‘I need to show them what I can do.’”
Gillespie knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half to help Dobyns-Bennett to a 30-25 lead at the break.
Gillespie then opened the third quarter with back-to-back 3s – the second being an off-balance shot with a hand in his face – to spark a 9-0 run that pushed the Indians to their first double-digit lead, 39-25.
“Jonavan did a great job. He killed us,” Woolsey said. “I felt like in the first half, we guarded him decent. We were right there with him on some shots, but he was just shot-making tonight.
“With guys like that, ideally, you get on them so much that they don’t get shots up. But we didn’t get to him enough. A lot of that is experience in these type of games and we just don’t have that yet. But we’re growing and I think we’ll see some great things ahead.”
Greeneville got no closer than nine points the rest of the way. Stump hit three 3s and Dace Potts hit another as Dobyns-Bennett closed the third on a 12-5 run to take a 59-39 lead.
The Indians took their biggest lead, 61-39, on a fast-break layup by Charlie McHugh at the outset of the fourth.
Kameron Lester led Greeneville with 14 points. Jayquan Price had 12 and Trey Thompson had 11.
Dobyns-Bennett shot 59 percent (29-of-49) from the floor, including 11-of-16 while pulling away in the third quarter. Greeneville shot 42 percent (20-of-47).
Greeneville outrebounded Dobyns-Bennett 24-18 with Lester and Thompson hitting the boards the hardest.
Greeneville plays at Bearden on Friday.