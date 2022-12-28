Knox Catholic’s Lady Irish have been missing some valuable pieces to their offense due to injuries. Sydney Mains, though, was back for the first time this year without restricted minutes and led the Irish to a 68-18 win over the Chuckey-Doak Lady Knights in the first game of the Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Hal Henard Gym on Tuesday.
Playing with aggression from the opening tip, the Irish overwhelmed the Knights early as they led 20-3 after one quarter and things never got better for C-D as Catholic moved to a 44-9 halftime advantage.
Mains finished with 16 points and three steals to lead the winners. Jazmin Williams scored 12 and dished out five assists with two steals. Kate Pettinger scored nine.
Chuckey-Doak hit only 5-of-28 shots from the field. They were led by Kennedy Brown with five points. Faith Yokley had six rebounds.
The Irish move on to face Mercer County, Ky., at 4:30 today. The Knights play at 9:30 a.m. in a loser’s bracket game.
Knox Catholic (68): Mitchell 4, Jazmin Williams 12, Minefield 0, Casby 2, Connaster 5, Krueger 5, Ensley 7, Pettinger 9, Redd 8, Sydney Mains 16.
Chuckey-Doak 18): Kennedy Brown 5, Yokley 2, Johnson 1, Athison 2, Ripley 1, Jones 3, Hensley 2, Malone 2.
3-Point Goals: KC—9 (Mains 4, Pettinger 3, Williams, Connaster). CD—2 (Brown, Jones).
Score by quarters:
Knox Catholic 20 24 18 6 — 68
Chuckey-Doak 3 6 7 2 — 18
Cleveland 55
Morristown West 45
Cleveland’s Lady Raiders used the offensive punch of seniors Addison Hurst and Paige Moody, who combined for 32 points, to turn back Morristown West.
The Raiders went up 14-4 at the first rest stop and improved the lead to 34-18 by halftime. The Trojans were able to close the gap in the fourth quarter as the Raiders chose to run the clock, but they could get no closer than the final margin of 10 points.
Hurst led the way with 18 points, five steals and three assists. Moody scored 14, grabbed seven rebounds and also had three assists. Each knocked down three 3-pointers. Lauren Hurst scored eight points and had seven rebounds and four steals.
Morristown West got a 16-point effort from Delaney Weddington, who made it a double-double by yanking down 12 rebounds. Mia Dinkins scored nine and Kaylee Dyke had seven.
Cleveland advanced to take on South Greene tonight at 8:30, while the Trojans get the early morning game in the loser’s bracket against Chuckey-Doak.
CLEVELAND (55): Tanner 0-3 0-2 0, Addison Hurst 7-10, 1-4 18, Paige Moody 5-10 1-1 14, Jaydin Lee 0-2 2-2 2, Lauren Hurst 3-13 0-0 8, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Westfield 1-1 2-2 5, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, T.Tanner 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-49 6-11 55.
MORRISTOWN WEST (45): Mitchell 3-7 0-2 6, Delaney Weddington 6-17 4-6 16, Beaver 1-2 1-2 3, Dinkins 3-7 0-0 9, Dyke 3-9 0-0 7, K.Dinkins 0-2 0-0 0, Messer 1-5 2-2 4. TOTALS: 17-49 7-12 45.
3-Point Goals: CHS—9 (A.Hurst 3, Moody 3, LHurst 2, Westfield). MW—4 (M.Dinkins 3, Dyke).
Score by quarters:
Cleveland 14 20 19 2 — 55
Morr. West 4 14 15 12 — 45
Pikeville (Ky.) 69
West Greene 22
With nary a senior on their roster, the Lady Panthers from Pikeville showed why they are considered one of Kentucky’s top programs.
Pikeville started red hot shooting from the field and blitzed the Lady Buffs with a 26-1 first quarter run and never looked back.
Kristen Whited scored 14 and Trinity Rowe had 12 to lead the Panthers. Leighan Jackson and Kylie Alvin were just a point away from double digits with nine apiece, while Rylee Theiss and Shyla Kidd hit for eight points as Pikeville showed scoring balance.
The Lady Buffs had only three players in the scoring column: Madi Brown with 12, Taylor Lawson with six and Breanna Ellis with four.
The Panthers will take on Elizabethton today at 6 p.m., while the Lady Buffs will move to a loser’s bracket game at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Pikeville (69): Alvin 3-5 0-0 9, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 2-5 0-0 4, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 1-1 0-0 2, Compton 1-2 0-0 2, Trinity Rowe 5-7 0-0 12, Kristen Whited 5-7 2-2 14, Thornsbury 0-1 1-2 1, Woods 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 4-5 1-1 9, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Theiss 3-4 2-2 8, Kidd 3-9 1-2 8. TOTALS: 27-53 7-9 69.
West Greene (22): Ellis 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan 0-3 0-0 0, Madi Brown 4-9 2-2 12, Lawson 1-1 4-9 6, Ripley 0-2 0-0 0, Reagan 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 6-19 7-13 22.
3-Point Goals: PHS—8 (Alvin 3, Rowe 2, Whited 2, Kidd). WG—3 (Brown 2, Ellis).
Score by quarters:
Pikeville 26 18 14 11 — 69
West Greene 1 4 5 12 — 22