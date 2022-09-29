Forward Air and Summers Taylor will present the 23rd annual Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Auction on Saturday at Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department’s East View Gymnasium.
The annual event has grown into the biggest event of this type locally due to its continued success. The Boys & Girls Club will have over 650 items to bid on from sports and entertainment memorabilia to travel and vacation packages to local items such as food certificates, home goods and retail items.
An item preview and buffet dinner will be held 5-5:30 p.m. with the live and silent auction starting at 5:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County located at 740 West Church Street. Call Scott Bullington, Jessica Poore or Peyton Malone at 787-9322 for more details. The Boys & Girls Club is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. during the school year.
Due to the large volume of items for bidding, the auction will be set up with some items going live and others as a silent auction. Marquee items for this year’s event include a John Deere riding mower, a Husqvarna riding mower, a Churchill Downs package, Nike and Under Armour apparel, vacation packages, sports trading cards, restaurant and local business certificates and sports memorabilia.
Other items for the auction include movie posters, event tickets, framed pictures, home décor items, gift certificates, golf passes and oil changes.
Each year, the Boys & Girls Club mails out letters and submits online requests for donations from celebrities, companies, sports clubs and other notable people explaining the event and its ability to generate money for the day-to-day operations of the Club.
“It is really great for our Club kids to see that these people from other areas care enough to take the time to send items for our auction to benefit the kids of our community,” said Executive Director Scott Bullington.
“It takes a lot of work from the staff, entire board and other volunteers to pull this event off each year,” said committee co-chair Eddie Yokley.
Events such as the auction help fund the local Boys & Girls Club operational budget annually. The Club offers various programs for youth development including Character and Leadership Development, the Arts, Sports and Fitness, Education and Career Development and Health and Life Skills. The Boys & Girls Club has received several state and local awards for community involvement and youth development programs.
The Boys & Girls Club serves both Club members and community youth each year through Club participation, school outreach and junior sports events.
Jessica Poore, Resource Development Director says, “We have so many great items this year. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday for this great event to support a great cause.”
In addition to Forward Air and Summers Taylor, other major sponsors of this year’s event include Greeneville Light & Power System, John Deere, Power Equipment, Stowers Machinery & Vulcan Materials as Dinner Sponsors. Greeneville Federal Bank, Meade Equipment and Rogers Manufacturing are Bid Table Sponsors.
For a complete list of items available for bidding at this year’s event, visit the Boys & Girls Club’s website at www.ggcbgc.org and look under the special events tab or email Bullington at gbgc@comcast.net or call the Boys & Girls Club at 787-9322.