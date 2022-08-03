Tusculum University alum Hunter Chandley has been named the golf coach for the Pioneers announced Doug Jones, vice president for athletics and university initiatives.
Chandley takes over for Tusculum coach Ross Cash, who stepped down to take the women’s golf coaching position at NCAA Division I UNC Asheville.
Chandley served as graduate assistant coach during the 2020-2021 season at Tusculum where the men’s and women’s teams combined for three tournament titles in the COVID shortened spring campaign. During that season, Pioneer golfers also captured individual medals on four occasions. He also served as an adjunct instructor in the university sports science department.
“We are always excited when we can bring back one of our own to lead our programs,” Jones said. “Hunter is a quality person who understands our mission and the expectations we have for our golf programs. We believe that our players will benefit greatly from his leadership.”
Following Tusculum, he entered the prep coaching ranks where he served as coach for the boys and girls golf programs at Daniel Boone High School last year. He mentored three of his student-athletes to all-conference honors.
Chandley earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Tusculum. He graduated with honors from TU in 2020 with his bachelors of science degree while majoring in physical education. He earned his master of arts degree in sports administration in 2021 where he earned cum laude honors.
“I first want to thank God, without His guidance none of this would be possible. I’m truly beyond blessed for this opportunity,” Chandley said. "I want to thank Doug Jones and the entire search committee for this opportunity in leading the golf program at Tusculum. I’m looking forward to getting to work to prepare our student-athletes to be the best golfers they can be, and to continue to build the championship environment at TU.”
The Johnson City native lettered on the TU men’s team from 2016-2020 where he accounted for three top-20 performances including one top-10 showing. During that time, the Pioneers posted seven team tournament wins and 16 top-five finishes. He was a member of the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, Dean’s List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List.
During his prep career at Daniel Boone, he was a two-time all-conference selection and led the Trailblazers to TSSAA district titles in 2014 and 2015.