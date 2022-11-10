PREP BOWLING Cherokee Sweeps Greeneville Nov 10, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email greene devil logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee swept bowling matches against Greeneville on Wednesday, winning the girls match 19-4 and the boys match 18-5.The Lady Chiefs grabbed a 6-2 lead behind Cierra Laster’s 204, Skylar Young’s 144 and Makenzie Donnels’ 139. Ariana Powell (119), Alexis Marante (115) and Sophie McNeese (110) paced the Lady Devils.Cherokee took the next four Baker games, before Greenville took the last one.In boys, Cherokee jumped to a 7-1 lead behind Dawson Pridemore’s 234, Carter Cuthrell’s 186 and Jacob Henry’s 178. Trey Gudger’s 201 and Thomas Froburg’s 144 were Greeneville’s top scores.The Chiefs won the first Baker game 202-157 to take a 9-2 lead. Greeneville pulled within 9-5 by taking the next two Baker games 186-118 and 192-153.Cherokee would closed the match by winning the final two games.Greeneville will host Chuckey-Doak on Monday at Olympia Lanes. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Cherokee Chiefs Sport Baker Cuthrell Game Thomas Froburg Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary