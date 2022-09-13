ELIZABETHTON — The Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights battled to a 1-1 soccer draw on the road against the Elizabethton Lady Cyclones on Monday.
The game was a tale of two halves. The first half was all Elizabethton while the second half was all Chuckey-Doak.
The Lady Cyclones drew first blood midway through the first half when a bad bounce took the ball over Chuckey-Doak keeper Kylie Askew’s head and into the net for a 1-0 lead. Elizabethton outshot the Lady Black Knights 4-3 in the first 49 minutes of play.
Chuckey-Doak tied things 1-1 10 minutes into the second half after a string of touches and passes led to a Faith Rice assist and a Layla Fox goal.
The Lady Black Knights continued to pressure the Lady Cyclone defense for the remainder of the game but could not find the game-winner.
The Lady Black Knights outshot the Lady Cyclones 10-3 in the second half.
The Chuckey-Doak defense was led by senior Sarah Wright, who battled for the ball all over the pitch.
The Lady Black Knights, now 5-0-2, travel to West Greene on Tuesday for a district match.
GREENEVILLE 4 CAK 2
KNOXVILLE — Greeneville got three goals from Anna Shaw and another from Anne Marie Konieczny at Christian Academy of Knoxville.
Shaw’s first goal came on an assist from Tanna Bookhamer for a 1-0 lead.
After CAK tied things 1-1, Shaw scored on an assist from Konieczny to push Greeneville to a 2-1 lead.
Konieczny made it 3-1 at halftime with a goal off a free kick.
Shaw scored Greeneville’s final goal on an assist from keeper Lily Evatt for a 4-1 lead in the second half.
Greeneville outshot CAK 16-3.
Greeneville plays at Unicoi County on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL GREENEVILLE 3 ELIZABETHTON 0
Greeneville ran its record to 13-3 with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 non-district win over Elizabethton on Monday.
Greeneville’s Chloe Marsh put down 14 kills and had 10 digs. Lauren Bailey had 11 kills and seven digs, while Eden Aiken had 31 assists.
Greeneville, which sits atop the District 2-2A standings at 7-0, will host Grainger in a non-district match on Tuesday.