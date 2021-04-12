The Chuckey-Doak softball team used strong pitching and clean defense to pick up a win over South Greene on Monday afternoon.
Pitcher Makayla Ramsey was tough to handle for all seven innings in the 5-2 victory as Chuckey-Doak beat South Greene for the first time since 2017.
“Today was great team effort, and it felt good to come out here today and play pretty well,” Chuckey-Doak coach Gene Ward said. “I didn’t know this coming in, but my senior Katie Jones told me after the game that this was her first time beating South Greene. I think the girls wanted this one today.”
Ramsey scattered six hits, struck out seven and walked none. The defense behind her flashed the leather a few times as well, making some tough catches on hard-hit balls.
“Makayla came out and did very well today,” Ward said. “She can turn it on when she wants. I think she was motivated in a county game tonight and she turned it on. We really depend on her, and she had a great day in the circle.”
Monday’s scoring started in the bottom of the first inning after the Lady Knights sat South Greene down in order in the top of the frame.
Hayleigh Taylor led off with a walk and moved to third when Rachel Barnett hit a ground ball up the middle that the Lady Rebels threw out of play. A sacrifice fly by Ramsey scored Taylor to give Chuckey-Doak a 1-0 lead.
The lead improved to 2-0 in the second inning started by Kaitlyn Foulks, who dropped a triple on the right-field line. Gracie Tipton scored her on a ground ball to the right side.
In the third inning, Ramsey sent a double to deep center field. Breanna Roberts moved her up with a groundout. Sydney Shipley then slammed a single into third base that took a hard hop to the left off the bag, which allowed Shipley to reach safely and Ramsey to score for a 3-0 lead.
South Greene finally got something going in the fifth inning and closed the gap to 3-2.
Lexi Miller led off the side by beating out a bunt. One at bat later, Katie Willett slammed a triple into the right-center gap to get the Lady Rebels on the board. A groundout by Anna Willett scored Katie Willett before the Lady Knights could get out of the inning.
Singles by Katie Jones, Roberts and Shipley loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, and a walk by Hailey Foshie pushed Chuckey-Doak’s lead to 4-2.
Taylor led off the bottom of the sixth inning by reaching and moving to second base on a throwing error. A sacrifice bunt by Barnett put Taylor on third and she scored on a groundout by Ramsey.
Chuckey-Doak earned seven hits as a team, Shipley led the way by going 2-for-3. Ramsey had a double and Foulks a triple.
South Greene was led by Miller who went 2-for-2 with a double, and Hannah Penley was 2-for-3.
The Lady Rebels used three pitchers on Monday. Anna Willet started the game and went two innings with one hit allowed, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout. Both runs she gave up were unearned.
Mallory Fillers threw the next two innings with five hits allowed, one strikeout and no walks with two runs scored.
Miller threw the final two innings with one hit allowed and two walks.