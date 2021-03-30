The Chuckey-Doak baseball team used the arm of Connor Lamons and a late offensive outburst to hold off South Greene for a 6-4 District 2-2A win on Monday afternoon.
“We were solid defensively tonight, we got good pitching, but our batting needs to improve,” Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett said. “We have to make the adjustments at the plate and stop trying to pull everything. We can’t count any team in this district out, but I feel like we are a strong team and have grown into a team that can be pretty good, if we can make adjustments.”
Lamons went 6⅓ innings with 13 strikeouts, four walks and four hits allowed. Cadin Tullock earned the save by facing two batters and striking out both.
“Connor is throwing the ball well,” Willett said. “He came out strong tonight. I feel like that is a strength for us. I feel like I have about six guys that I can count on to do a solid job for us.”
The Black Knights got on the board first in the top of the first inning, and Lamons started it with his bat. He skipped a shot through the left side of the infield for a single, and moved to third when Jaylen Willett lined one to left field on a hit and run.
Hunter Ball scored Lamons on a ground ball to the left side, and an error allowed Willett to score as well to put Chuckey-Doak on top 2-0.
“It always helps to jump out in the first inning, and I think that was important,” Willett said. “But we have to keep adding to that instead of waiting four or five innings to start hitting again.”
South Greene got on the board in the fourth inning. Nathan Lisenby split the left-center gap for a double and then stole third.
That set up Hayden Hartman to lay down a sacrifice bunt to close the gap to 2-1.
In the sixth inning, the Black Knights stretched their lead to 6-1.
Ball started the side by reaching on an error and Tullock followed by dropping a single into right field. Cole Lamons loaded the bases by beating out a bunt.
Matthew Palazzo knocked in two runs when he sent a laser down the left field line. Dillon Shelton followed by sending a double to deep center field that scored two more runs.
“We knew South Greene could come back,” Willett said. “I kept telling the boys that they were capable of scoring some runs. We finally got a few more runs in the sixth inning and they proved to be key, because South Greene did have a few more runs in them.”
The Rebels’ offense finally figured out Lamons in the bottom of the sixth inning. Preston Bailey got things going with a towering pop up to right field that was dropped for an error.
Lisenby followed with a walk and Isaac Collins loaded the bases on a line drive to left field. Hartman pushed across two runs when he sailed a double to deep right field.
Dustin Crum put a fly ball into center field that scored one run, but Hartman was throw out at the plate on the play to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jesse Lawing walked and took second and third on wild pitches. Tullock then ended the game on a pair of strikeouts to preserve the win for Chuckey-Doak.
Lisenby took the loss. In 5⅓ innings, he struck out seven, walked none and gave up seven hits. Bailey threw the final 1⅔ innings with one walk and one hit allowed.
For South Greene, Hartman finished 1-for-2 with a double and three RBI, and Lisenby was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Chuckey-Doak finished with eight hits from eight batters. Shelton had a double, and Ball, Palazzo and Shelton each had two RBI.