GATLINBURG — Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker hopes her team learned a lot over the weekend as it traveled to Gatlinburg to take on stiff competition in the Smoky Mountain Cup.
The Lady Black Knights played three matches in a 24-hour period, two in the scorching sun on Saturday afternoon, and they went 0-3. But The Lady Knights battled, and the young squad gained valuable experience.
“I see a lot of really tired ladies, but I see a lot of young girls playing really big positions,” Ricker said. “We played just about everybody this afternoon. I think because we are so young the big thing is just building chemistry. We got to see girls in different positions, against stiff competition, and that will be good for us.”
In its first match on Saturday, Chuckey-Doak found itself trailing in the fourth minute, but it never quit attacking before eventually falling 2-1 to Anderson County.
“I loved that these girls didn’t give up,” Ricker said. “They played with that never-die attitude. We had some really good chances late, their keeper just made some excellent saves. But I liked that we kept fighting to the end.”
The Lady Mavericks got started quickly and applied heavy pressure to the Lady Knights’ back line from the start. In the fourth minute, Victoria Laster let a shot fly from the right side of the 18-yard box and curled it inside the right post for a 1-0 lead.
Chuckey-Doak’s best chances to answer in the first half both came in the 28th minute. First, Marci Merrill made a breakaway run past Anderson County’s defense, but the keeper came out of the frame and deflected her shot away.
Next, Merrill made a run up the end line and dribbled through traffic, but just as she was shooting from close range the Lady Mavs knocked the ball away.
Anderson County went in front 2-0 in the 49th minute. Morgan Irwin sent a corner kick into the box and Chuckey-Doak keeper Breanna Roberts got her hands on it, but the Lady Knights could not clear it. The ball came to the feet of Abigail Montgomery and she punched it in.
Chuckey-Doak finally found the back of the net in the 59th minute. Bailea Gilland sent a free kick forward from 40 yards to get the play started. The Lady Mavs tried to trap Chuckey-Doak in an offside call, but instead left Merrill all alone to field the pass. In the one-on-one matchup, Merrill moved to the left post and hammered her shot home.
Over the final 20 minutes, Chuckey-Doak kept applying pressure, but the Lady Knights could not get a shot to fall. Merrill had two more good looks stopped by the keeper, and in the 72nd minute Faith Rice got away from the defense but could not get her shot to fall.
On Friday, Chuckey-Doak fell 3-1 to Calvary Christian of Kentucky, and on Saturday evening it fell 2-1 to Smith County.
The Lady Knights’ junior varsity team won its bracket of the tournament, beating Gibbs 2-0 and earning a 1-1 tie with Ohio County, Kentucky.