GRAY — Christmas came a few days early for the Chuckey-Doak Middle School boys basketball team.
The Black Knights won the Trailblazer Classic at Daniel Boone with Saturday’s 27-25 win over Tennessee Middle.
Chuckey-Doak led 16-7 at the half, before the Vikings pulled within 22-21 entering the fourth quarter. Knox McAmis and Kaine Ricker each made a field goal in the final quarter to help the Black Knights escape victorious.
Ryland Grindstaff led Chuckey-Doak with 10 points, knocking down two 3-pointers during his eight-point first quarter.
Jaime Hernandez made a 3 in the second quarter and finished with seven points. Shane Cook and McAmis both scored three points, while Bradley Caldwell and Ricker each had two.
Russell Blevins led Tennessee Middle with 10 points.
Greeneville Takes Two
The Greeneville Middle School boys won both of their games Saturday, defeating Unicoi County 46-28 and East Ridge 50-22 in the John Sevier Christmas tournament.
Yordan Gomez-Mills led the Greene Devils with 18 points, 10 in the first quarter, against Unicoi County.
Parker Quillen buried three 3-pointers and scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter. Taren Claridy added eight points, Braylen Kidwell had four, Kingston Ricker hit a 3 and Jamar Johnson had two points.
Greeneville led 19-5 after the first quarter and never looked back, making it 43-19 after three.
Against East Ridge, Gomez-Mills scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half.
Cole Smith added 10 points, seven in the first quarter. Claridy scored eight points, while Cole Englehardt and Kidwell each had four. Landon Aldridge, Quillen and Johnson had three apiece.