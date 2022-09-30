AFTON — No broken arm this year. Kaine Ricker was too busy rallying Chuckey-Doak Middle School from a two-touchdown deficit.
Ricker threw a touchdown pass in the final minute of regulation and then another in overtime, as the Black Knights triumphed 24-18 over South Greene Thursday night at The Black Hole.
Chuckey-Doak had stopped the Rebels on their overtime possession, and Jaime Hernandez needed just one play from there. Ricker fired a 10-yard fade to Hernandez, who caught the ball in the front right corner of the end zone for the instant victory.
”I was proud of the way Jaime responded and came back, proud of the effort he gave all week in practice and the job he did in the game,” Chuckey-Doak coach Jason Rush said.
And that wasn’t the first big play for Hernandez, who had 47 yards on three catches. Just when South Greene appeared to have gained a clinching first down with 1:57 remaining, he recovered a Rebel fumble at the Knights’ 21-yard line.
On third-and-13, Ricker found Shane Cook for a 31-yard gain and then Hernandez for 40 down to the Rebel 11. Cook caught Ricker’s 11-yard fade in the left corner over a South Greene defender with 30 seconds remaining, tying the game 18-18.
Ricker finished 7-of-10 for 125 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and 17 yards rushing.
“Last year in this very same game against South Greene, Kaine broke his arm in the first quarter,” Rush recalled. “Glad to see him come out and compete the whole game at a high level and help lead us to a win.”
With the win, Chuckey-Doak needs just one more triumph on Tuesday to assure itself a spot in the playoffs.
But the Knights found themselves down 18-6 with 7:07 to play after South Greene’s Jude Dyer went 5 yards for his second touchdown.
Chuckey-Doak answered in eight plays, with Ricker keeping for a 13-yard gain and hitting Cook for 19. Jaxon Overstreet made it 18-12 on his 5-yard touchdown with 3:27 left.
Overstreet rushed for a team-high 55 yards on eight caries while leading the Knights in tackles (14) and stops for loss (3). He led both teams in a midfield prayer following the game too.
“He’s always bringing the energy whether it’s practice or games ... just really proud of him and all he’s been able to accomplish,” Rush said, while also praising Cook. “Shane’s a great football player, great kid. I love his intensity, how hard he plays and how hard he runs.”
Cook made 12 tackles, one for loss while catching four passes for 78. His 33-yard touchdown run cut South Greene’s third-quarter lead to 12-6.
REBELS ROLL EARLY
Dyer gained 76 yards on 17 carries to lead South Greene. His 2-yard touchdown came just two plays after Shawn Ownby’s interception and 26-yard return to Chuckey-Doak’s 19.
South Greene’s 6-0 lead stood until midway through the third quarter. Tripp Neas finished a six-play, 40-yard drive with his 11-yard touchdown run to make it 12-0. Cook answered for Chuckey-Doak just three plays later.
Ownby finished with 46 yards rushing for South Greene, and Lucas Murdock made a team-high 2 1/2 tackles for loss while Colton Fillers made 2 TFL.
Marcus Britt recorded a pair of sacks for Chuckey-Doak.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to action Tuesday night, as Chuckey-Doak hosts Sullivan Central and South Greene entertains county rival West Greene.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 24
SOUTH GREENE 18
|SG
|6
|0
|6
|6
|0
|—
|18
|C-D
|0
|0
|6
|12
|6
|—
|24
First Quarter
SG — Jude Dyer 2-run (run failed)
Third Quarter
SG — Tripp Neas 11-run (pass failed)
C-D — Shane Cook 33-run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
SG — Dyer 5-run (run failed)
C-D — Jaxon Overstreet 5-run (run failed)
C-D — Cook 11-pass from Kaine Ricker (run failed)
Overtime
C-D — Jaime Hernandez 10-pass from Ricker
|C-D
|SG
|First Downs
|13
|13
|Rushes-Yards
|23-114
|39-153
|Passing Yards
|125
|11
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-10-1
|5-8-0
|Total Offense
|239
|164
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
Individual Leaders
RUSHING — C-D: Jaxon Overstreet 8-55; Shane Cook 8-41. SG: Jude Dyer 17-76; Shawn Ownby 13-46. PASSING — C-D: Kaine Ricker 7-10-1 125. SG: Shawn Ownby 5-8-0 11. RECEIVING — C-D: Shane Cook 4-78; Jaime Hernandez 3-47. SG: Colton Fillers 1-7.
WEST GREENE 14, ROGERSVILLE 6
ROGERSVILLE — Brenden Thomet rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, leading West Greene Middle School to a 14-6 win at Rogersville on Thursday.
Austin Brown scored a 2-point conversion after one of Thomet’s touchdowns, and Carter Stills grabbed a pair of interceptions including the clincher during the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Roberts led the Buffaloes defensively with six tackles, two for loss and a sack. Brodie Osborne and Nathan Rines each had two stops for loss.
NORTH GREENE 22, SURGOINSVILLE 12
BAILEYTON — Leon Johnson had already cracked the century mark rushing by halftime, and he led North Greene to a 22-12 victory over Surgoinsville on The Tundra Thursday.
Johnson ran for two first-half touchdowns, one from 55 yards and the other from inside the 10-yard line, with Matt Boyd and Kelson Eastep each adding a 2-point conversion to make it 16-6 at halftime.
Josh Hightower threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Eastep in the fourth quarter to answer a Surgoinsville touchdown.