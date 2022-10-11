ERWIN — Seven times, Unicoi County Middle School entered Chuckey-Doak territory.
All but one time, Chuckey-Doak Middle turned the Blue Devils away empty handed. Unicoi County’s opening touchdown, however, proved to be the difference as the Blue Devils won Monday’s TMSAA Area 1 semifinal 8-0 at Gentry Stadium.
The Black Knights, who finish their season with a 5-3 record, didn’t allow a fourth down conversion in six attempts. But Unicoi County (9-0) won the turnover battle 3-0, as Chuckey-Doak lost two of its five fumbles – most of which came on errant shotgun snaps.
“You always hate to end the season like this,” Chuckey-Doak coach Jason Rush said. “Anytime the season ends, it’s tough. But I’m very proud of the work the boys put in all year long to get to this point.”
Chuckey-Doak nearly scored before the half, following Jaxon Overstreet’s fourth-down sack at the Black Knight 21. Kaine Ricker then threw a deep vertical to Shane Cook, who caught the ball in stride and reached the Unicoi County 14. Reid Bogart stopped him there as the first half expired.
Ricker went 2-of-5 for 82 yards, both completions going to Cook. On defense, Cook led the Black Knights in total stops with 14 along with three tackles for loss. Overstreet added a pair of TFL with Gustavo Alvarez, Forrest Wagers, Jaime Hernandez and Mason Henderson each making a stop behind the line.
“I’m just proud of everything, the effort they gave all season long,” Rush said. “Good group of boys, proud of everything they’ve done and accomplished this year.”
Overstreet led Chuckey-Doak’s rushing attack with 14 yards on five attempts, and Cook ran once for 13 yards.
The Black Knights crossed midfield three times in the game, the last coming on their final drive. Ricker’s 7-yard run set up a fourth-and-3 from the Unicoi County 44, but the Blue Devils stopped Chuckey-Doak’s final rushing attempt.
Nehemiah Campbell, who gained 39 yards on 18 attempts, broke the scoreless tie in the first quarter. The Blue Devils drove 68 yards in nine plays on the opening drive, which included a 35-yard completion from Gunner Peterson to Broox Bennett. Campbell ran for a 4-yard touchdown three plays later, before Overstreet stopped the 2-point try short.
Midway through the second quarter, Overstreet and Henderson gang tackled Campbell for a 1-yard loss on fourth down at the Chuckey-Doak 9. But a high snap on third down forced the Black Knights to kick the ball through the end zone for a safety.
Peterson went 4-of-8 for 52 yards, while Aidyn Ealey ran for a team-high 42 and Avery Hatcher had 29 for the Blue Devils.
Unicoi County will host the Area 1 championship on Thursday.
UNICOI COUNTY 8
CHUCKEY-DOAK 0
|C-D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|UC
|6
|2
|0
|0
|—
|8
First Quarter
UC — Nehemiah Campbell 4-run (run failed)
Second Quarter
UC — SAFETY
|C-D
|UC
|First Downs
|4
|9
|Rushes-Yards
|21-(-33)
|38-83
|Passing Yards
|82
|62
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-5-1
|5-9-0
|Total Offense
|49
|145
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-2
|1-0
Individual Leaders
RUSHING — C-D: Jaxon Overstreet 5-14; Shane Cook 1-13. UC: Aidyn Evely 5-42; Nehemiah Campbell 18-39; Avery Hatcher 7-29. PASSING — C-D: Kaine Ricker 2-5-1-0 82. UC: Gunner Peterson 4-8-0-0 52. RECEIVING — C-D: Shane Cook 2-82. UC: Broox Bennett 1-35.