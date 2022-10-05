Chuckey-Doak Middle School's Shane Cook (11), shown here running against South Greene earlier this season, rushed for one touchdown and scored another on an interception return against Sullivan Central on Tuesday night.
AFTON — Now it’s official: Chuckey-Doak Middle School’s football team has secured a playoff spot.
The Black Knights earned that right with a 38-8 win over Sullivan Central at The Black Hole on Tuesday night.
After two first-quarter touchdowns gave Chuckey-Doak a 16-0 lead, the Black Knights added a touchdown in each of the last three quarters to pull away.
Jaxon Overstreet ran for 135 yards on just nine carries, including his 44-yard touchdown in the first half, while leading the defense with his 15 total tackles and scoring a pair of 2-point conversions.
Shane Cook, who ranked second in stops with five, accounted for a touchdown on both sides of the ball. In addition to his 39 yards rushing with a 2-yard score, Cook returned his interception 61 yards for another touchdown.
Kaine Ricker scored on an 8-yard run in the second half and threw for another, finding Jaime Hernandez from 4 yards. Hernandez caught two passes for 33 yards and likewise added two conversions.
Ricker and Dominick Holzer both made four stops on defense, with Marcus Britt recording a quarterback sack and recovering a fumble.
The Black Knights open the playoffs at 6 p.m. Monday at Unicoi County.