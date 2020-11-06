This has been a tough year for Chuckey-Doak football, with four games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that the postseason is here, the Black Knights are looking to turn things in a positive direction.
Chuckey-Doak will be at home on Friday night, for only the third time this season, as it hosts Kingston in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“The kids are excited just to be playing the game again,” Chuckey-Doak coach Ben Murphy said. “You love playing at home in front of your fans, and this is just our third home game all year. We’re excited for Friday, and hopefully we’ll be successful.
“This is an opportunity for us. We haven’t had many opportunities to play this year. We have stressed that any time you step on the field you have to give it your all, because you don’t know if it will be your last time. Now we’re in the playoffs and that becomes even more true.”
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. and all tickets must be purchased online through Gofan.co.
Chuckey-Doak versus Kingston will be a rematch of last year’s first round contest in which the Yellow Jackets won 28-6, but Chuckey-Doak played without starting quarterback Matthew Palazzo. Palazzo will be on the field on Friday, but revenge is not on the Knights’ minds. They are more excited just to be playing than they are focused on last year.
The Black Knights enter the playoffs with a 6-3 record, but are 3-3 on the field with wins over Johnson County, North Greene and Unicoi County and losses to Knoxville Catholic, Claiborne and South Greene.
Chuckey-Doak sat idle last week after West Greene was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 cases within the program. Prior to that the Black Knights beat Unicoi County 43-21, and used a strong ground game to get it done.
Evan Murvin led the way with 198 yards and two touchdowns, while Adrian Groberg had 81 yards on just four carries with two touchdowns.
“The last time out we moved some people around on the offensive line,” Murphy said. “We didn’t get going through the air, but we didn’t have to because the running game was working so well. That is a testament to the offensive line. We put in a new defensive scheme against Erwin and it worked well, and hopefully it carries over to this week.”
Kingston (6-3) is coming off a 21-7 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman last week.
The Yellow Jackets will rely on their ground attack, led by quarterback Kain Collins. He will be helped by running backs Marcus Rose and Rylan Guettner as they spread it around in the backfield.
Guettner can also be dangerous catching the ball out of the backfield, while Rose will be Kingston’s power back.
“Kingston is going to do a lot to challenge us,” Murphy said. “They have their running back back from last year. He’s a quick kid. They are pretty big up front and look physical. It’s a team from the Knoxville area, and they are usually quality teams.”
Chuckey-Doak last won a playoff game in 2011, 19-14 over Pigeon Forge.