As Wade Fletcher put it, Chuckey-Doak played a “different brand of baseball” this season.
And he played a big role in it. Whether pitching, hitting or base running, Fletcher usually found himself at the forefront of Chuckey-Doak’s historic 2022 campaign.
Thus, the Milligan University signee has been named The Greeneville Sun’s All-Greene County Baseball Player of the Year.
Fletcher struck out only 17 times in his 73 at-bats this season. He batted .370 his senior year with a .535 on base percentage. He tallied 27 hits, including 12 for extra bases.
Fletcher smacked nine home runs, two doubles and a triple while batting in 34 runs and scoring 37 times himself while drawing a 23 walks.
Fletcher’s nine home runs, 37 runs scored and 23 walks were all team highs, and his 34 RBIs tied Dillon Shelton for the Black Knights’ best.
In addition, he finished nearly flawless in stealing bases. Fletcher was caught only one time in 23 attempts for a 95.65 stolen base percentage. His 22 stolen bases also led Chuckey-Doak in that category.
On the mound, Fletcher posted a 3.969 earned run average. He stranded 43 opposing base runners, second only to Connor Lamons’ 49, and finished his senior campaign with a team-high 71 strikeouts.
When he wasn’t pitching, Fletcher recorded 41 putouts with a .784 fielding percentage from the Chuckey-Doak infield.
Fletcher ended Chuckey-Doak’s 12-1 win over Johnson County in the District 1-2A tournament with a two-run homer in the sixth. He finished that game 2-for-2 with three runs scored and three batted in.
And that came after his 3-for-3 effort against South Greene to begin district tournament play. He clubbed a solo home run that day too and batted in three runs, while scoring twice. He also struck out four in two hitless innings pitched.
In his final mound appearance, Fletcher struck out nine Union County batters in a five-hit effort over six innings of work.
COACH OF THE YEAR
When Bobby Broyles, the first head baseball coach in Chuckey-Doak history, declares the 2022 Black Knights won’t soon be forgotten, it carries some weight.
One year after reaching the district championship game, Jimmy Willett led Chuckey-Doak on a historic run through District 1-2A. For the first time since 2002, the Black Knights brought a district championship to Lower Afton.
Fittingly, The Greeneville Sun has named Willett the 2022 All-Greene County Baseball Coach of the Year.
Only four times in 12 regular season games did a district opponent stay within 10 runs of the Black Knights. Chuckey-Doak rolled to a perfect 12-0 district record, outscoring its conference opponents 143-16 this season.
At one point, Chuckey-Doak won 14 straight games en route to a 22-6 overall record. And the run rule wins didn’t stop with the postseason either, as Chuckey-Doak defeated South Greene 15-2 and Johnson County 12-1 in the District 1-2A tournament.
West Greene gave the Black Knights their toughest test by a district foe in the championship game, before Chuckey-Doak took the lead in the sixth inning for the 3-2 win.
Chuckey-Doak scored five runs over the last two innings in the Region 1-2A semifinals, before Union County held on for the 8-5 win.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
Connor Lamons — the District 1-2A Player of the Year pitched 42.2 innings and posted a 2.95 earned run average his senior year, striking out 63 batters and finishing with a .905 fielding percentage. Connor also batted .354 with a .475 on base percentage, seven doubles and a home run. He batted in 19 runs and scored 27.
Datyn Bowman — Bowman, the District 1-2A Offensive Player of the Year, got on base 47.3% of the time, batting .395 six doubles and four home runs, scoring 26 runs and batting in 27 more.
Cole Lamons — Cole led the Black Knights with his .398 batting average, which included 12 doubles and four home runs along with 32 RBIs. Defensively, he committed just two errors in 250 attempts for a .992 fielding percentage and 247 putouts.
Jaylen Willett — the senior shortstop batted .378 with a .441 OBP, leading the Black Knights with his 37 hits. He doubled eight times and batted in 20 runs while scoring 31 times. He turned three double plays on defense with a .894 fielding percentage.
GREENEVILLE
Carson Quillen — the freshman earned District 2-3A Co-Player of the Year honors and proved reliable in the leadoff spot, at shortstop and on the mound.
Noah Murray — another freshman, Murray took home District 2-3A Catcher of the Year accolades.
Parker Shipley — the Devils' No. 1 starter, Shipley pitched a three-hitter in the District 2-3A championship win over Grainger.
NORTH GREENE
Jeshua Crawford — the senior recorded a 3.13 ERA in 64.2 innings on the mound, striking out 83 and walking just 19. At the plate, Crawford batted .357 with 22 RBIs, six doubles a triple and two home runs.
Drexel Gant — not only did the junior bat .403 with a .535 OBP, three doubles and a triple, but Gant finished with 27 stolen bases in 2022.
SOUTH GREENE
Nate Lisenby — for his senior campaign, Lisenby batted .308 with a .430 OBP. He doubled three times in his 20 hits, scoring a team-high 20 runs while batting in eight. In addition, he pitched 34.2 innings and struck out 24 with a 5.04 ERA. His 55 putouts ranked third on the team.
Dustin Crum — Crum did a little of everything his sophomore year, recording a team-high 35 strikeouts with a 2.97 ERA on the mound. He also turned a team-high three double plays. Six of his 20 hits were doubles, and he batted in 11 runs while scoring 10.
WEST GREENE
Cameron Wilhoit — the District 1-2A Defensive Player of the Year, Wilhoit posted a team-best 4.148 ERA on the mound his senior year. At the plate, Wilhoit finished with a .390 OBP, hitting two doubles and a triple in his 20 hits. His 18 RBIs tied for the team high, and he plated 16 times himself.
Keith Valentine — Valentine finished his senior year with the Buffaloes’ second highest on-base percentage at .459, tying the team high in doubles (4). He led West Greene in runs scored (23) and batted in 15, while going 4-3 on the mound with 61 strikeouts and a 4.858 ERA.
Mason McCamey — the sophomore got on base more often than any other Buffalo with a .462 percentage and a .364 batting average. Of his team-high 32 hits, four went for extra bases with 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He also went 27.1 innings on the mound with a 2-1 record and 44 strikeouts.