The Chuckey-Doak softball team picked up a 12-2 win over West Greene on Friday night.
The Lady Knights pounded out 16 hits in the win. They were led by Hailey Taylor who went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Grace Tipton and Hailey Foshie both went 2-for-4.
The scoring started in the third inning when Tipton put a single into left field. She stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Taylor then split the left-center gap to knock in the game’s first run.
Makayla Ramsey came up with an RBI double while Sydney Shipley and Foshie each had RBI singles. Taylor knocked in another run in the side as the lead reached 7-0.
West Greene got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Kaleigh Douthat reached on a double and went on to steal home.
Chuckey-Doak scored three more runs in the fifth inning. Foshie led off with a single to left field and Taylor followed with another single to the left side. Rachel Barnett knocked both of them in with a single. Katie Jones smacked a double into center field to push the lead to 10-1.
In the sixth inning West Greene’s Skylar Johnson reached on a single to left field with two outs and went on to score on a wild pitch.
The Lady Knights added two more runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Tipton got things going with a single to right field and Taylor followed with a single to left field. Tipton scored on a bases-loaded walk and Jones knocked in a Taylor.
Ramsey earned the win for Chuckey-Doak. She struck out nine, walked none and gave up four hits.
{h2}Greeneville Softball 10, Lakeway Christian 6{/h2}
The Greeneville softball team beat Lakeway Christian 10-6 on Friday.
The Lady Devils jumped in front 4-2 in the second inning with a four-run side. Madison Carpenter knocked in one run, Ansley Collins pushed across two runs and the fourth run scored on an error.
Leah Phillips and Lydia Darnell each came up with RBI singles in the fifth inning as the Lady Devils added six more runs.
On the day Ella Moore went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Phillips went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Kaley Bradley earned the win in the circle. In seven innings she struck out three, walked three and gave up 12 hits.
{h2}South Greene Baseball 3, Hampton 2{/h2}
The South Greene baseball team earned a 3-2 win over Hampton on Friday night.
The Rebels took the lead in the fifth inning after Isaac Collins led off the side with a double. He stole third and then his pinch runner, Graydon Rader, scored on a sacrifice fly from Tucker Brown.
Collins earned the win on the mound. In six innings he struck out five, walked four, and gave up five hits. Nathan Lisenby threw the seventh inning using just nine pitches.
At the plate Preston Bailey went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Collins was 2-for-3 with a double and as a team the Rebels earned nine hits.
{h2}Volunteer 10, Chuckey-Doak 6{/h2}
The Chuckey-Doak baseball team fell to Volunteer 10-6 on Friday.
The Falcons scored seven runs in the sixth inning to move in front and Chuckey-Doak could not rally in the frame.
As a team Chuckey-Doak pounded 11 hits led by Jaylen Willett who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Connor Lamons was 2-for-2 while Cadin Tullock, Hunter Ball, Wade Fletcher, Cole Lamons and Datyn Bowman all had hits.
Fletcher started the game on the mound and went 3 1/3 innings. He walked five, struck out two, and gave up four hits.
Connor Lamons went 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts, three walks, seven hits and 10 runs allowed.
Cole Lamons threw the final 1 1/3 innings giving up one hit.