The Chuckey-Doak boys struggled to get anything going on offense in the first half and that led to a 63-41 loss to Grainger on Tuesday.
“I don’t know if we could have played any worse than we did in the first half,” Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said. “But I will say this – that third quarter may have been the best quarter we have played this year. We have to put all four quarters together, especially against a team like Grainger, who is a good team.”
The Black Knights were shut out for the first 7:43 on Tuesday and managed just seven points in the first half.
The Grizzlies did not get off to a stellar start on their offensive end either and managed just one bucket over the first 3:18 of play.
Brody Grubb then hit Grainger’s first of six first-half triples to get the Grizzlies going. With 3:41 left in the opening frame, Grainger led 9-0.
Chuckey-Doak had plenty of shot opportunities in the first quarter, but the Black Knights could not get anything to fall until there were 17 seconds left in the period. Tyler Ramsey sank a jump shot from the top of the key to break the Grizzlies’ 15-0 run.
Kameron Yost started the second quarter with a 3-pointer for the Black Knights, but the offensive struggles continued and it would take almost five minutes for another shot to fall.
Grainger got 3-pointers from Emmanuel Atkins and Triston Warfield to take a 25-5 lead with 5:12 left in the first half.
The lead reached 28-5 before Ramsey put in a transition layup for the Black Knights.
Grainger scored the final eight points of the first half to take a 36-7 lead into the break.
“We have to make shots,” Broyles said. “We were getting good shots in the first half, but we weren’t making them. At the same time we had way too many turnovers. We’re better than seven points, we just have to play better.”
In the third quarter, Chuckey-Doak put a dent in Grainger’s lead with an 18-point period. Hayden Anderson led the charge with eight points in the first 3:15, including four points in the paint and a triple from the top of the key.
Over a 1:21 stretch late in the quarter, the Knights got a pair of layups from Yost and a pair of 3-pointers from Ramsey to close the gap to 46-25.
Grainger’s Atkins scored the final three points of the period to give Grainger a 49-25 lead.
The Grizzles’ largest lead of the night was 62-29 when Atkins made a driving layup with 4:42 to play.
Chuckey-Doak finished the game on a 12-1 run with five players scoring. Brock Rush went 3-of-4 at the free-throw line and Isaiah Treadway went the length of the floor for a layup that he turned into a three-point play.
Ramsey scored 10 points for Chuckey-Doak. Atkins and Warfield each scored 15 points for the Grizzlies.
The Chuckey-Doak girls did not play on Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Grainger girls’ program.
Chuckey-Doak 2 5 18 16 — 41
Grainger 17 19 13 14 — 63
Chuckey-Doak: Ramsey 10, Yost 9, Anderson 8, Rush 3, Treadway 3, Cox 2, Grindstaff 2, Barner 2, Derry 2.
Grainger: Atkins 15, Warfield 15, Grubb 10, William 8, Foster 4, Patterson 3, Jones 3.